ABP Becomes World’s First IEMA-Approved Training Provider in the Port Sector

Associated British Ports (ABP) has become the first ports group in the world to be approved by the IEMA (Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment) to act as a training provider for IEMA courses.

As a result, ABP employees have started benefitting from the IEMA-accredited course “Environmental Sustainability Skills for the Workforce” from January 2023. The training, delivered by ABP Academy, the company’s in-house training provider, focusses on providing fundamental awareness of environment and sustainability issues.

Kerry Thompson, ABP Group Head of Academy, added:

“This concentrated one-day course provides a practical introduction to environmental sustainability, equipping our workforce with the knowledge, understanding and motivation to make a positive difference within their role at ABP. “This is ideal for all ABP colleagues especially those working in and around our ports. It will help embed environmental sustainability across all job roles.”

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) is the global professional body for individuals and organisations working, studying or interested in the environment and sustainability.

CEO Sarah Mukherjee MBE, IEMA, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that Associated British Ports are using our IEMA courses for their staff. It’s crucial that we equip our workforces with the skills and training needed to embed environmental and sustainable practice across all job roles, in order to meet our net zero goals. It’s great to see ABP embracing their commitment to the clean energy transition.”

Alan Tinline, Group Head of Health, Safety and Environment, added:

“We are really pleased that the ABP Academy has become the first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector.” “This will help us meet the increased environmental sustainability demands from our stakeholders by growing the environmental management skills of colleagues across ABP.”

In addition to supporting environmental management training, ABP’s ports play a key role in enabling the UK clean energy transition. In late February 2023, ABP will be publishing its sustainability strategy, which will contain its targets for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations.