Aberystwyth Businesses Power Up on Innovative TV Advertising

Last month, Four Cymru, Wales’s leading bilingual marketing and communications agency and part of Four Agency Worldwide, hosted a TV advertising event at its Aberystwyth offices, giving local businesses and organisations insight into how TV advertising – using AdSmart from Sky and S4C – can offer them great advertising opportunities through the power of television.

With television advertising regarded as the most trusted and effective way to advertise, Huw Potter, AdSmart from Sky Regional Sales Controller and AdSmart from Sky Regional Sales Manager Dylan Jones, who presented at the event said,

“With over 38 years’ combined experience of working in the broadcast media industry and now working across Sky’s media portfolio, it was great to show everyone what targeted, addressable TV advertising can do for them. “The beauty of AdSmart is you don’t have to track your audience by channel, time or programme; it only plays your ad when your selected audience is watching, so you can be sure that you are getting the best ROI. As we are also part of the airtime sales team for S4C, we can also help you make the most of your budget by advertising on TV throughout Wales – it’s simply a win-win.”

The event was attended by a range of local businesses and organisations, large and small – including retail, education, property, government agencies and the not-for-profit sector.

Speaking about the event, Melanie Cargill, marketing and communications manager, Food & Drink Skills Wales, said,

“It was very interesting to find out more about the trends and insights into TV advertising and what is available for campaigns on smaller budgets. It was amazing to think that you can target your audiences so precisely and get such detailed campaign evaluations in return. “Overall, it was great to have a communications event like this take place in Aberystwyth and going forward we need more events like this in mid Wales for the communications sector.”

Whilst this event was focused on the Aberystwyth area, Four Cymru will be offering further events across Wales, giving greater scope and support for existing and new clients.

Amelia Stevens, Four Cymru managing director added,