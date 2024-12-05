Aber Falls Distillery Brings Local Artisans Together for Christmas Events

Aber Falls Whisky Distillery will host a number of talented, artisan makers at the Abergwyngregyn site, over the course of the festive period, perfect for finding final gifts for friends and family.

Dubbed ‘Artisans @ Aber Falls Distillery,’ local business owners and creators will take over the distillery to display their crafts at stalls within the Visitors Centre, as we count down to Christmas.

Each event will run from 10am to 4pm on select dates, offering a unique mix of artistry, creativity, and handmade goods. Whether you're an art enthusiast, shopping for unique gifts, or simply looking for a delightful weekend outing, Aber Falls Whisky Distillery is open to visitors.

The fantastic selection of talented artisans due to take over at Aber Falls Distillery Visitor Centre include:

Sunday 8th December

Aled Lewis: an acclaimed photographer whose breath-taking work captures the natural beauty of Wales in all its glory.

Saturday 14th December 2024

Aber Falls kicks off its December artisan weekends with a host of vendors including:

Wonderland Cards & Gifts: Embrace the festive spirit with Wonderland Cards and Gifts. Featuring a wonderful selection of Christmas-themed items, from handcrafted cards to unique gifts, this is the ideal stop for your holiday shopping.

Embrace the festive spirit with Wonderland Cards and Gifts. Featuring a wonderful selection of Christmas-themed items, from handcrafted cards to unique gifts, this is the ideal stop for your holiday shopping. Scribe N Graving: A blend of tradition and modern design, Scribe n Graving specialises in beautifully engraved products and calligraphy pieces. Perfect for personalised gifts or something special for yourself.

A blend of tradition and modern design, Scribe n Graving specialises in beautifully engraved products and calligraphy pieces. Perfect for personalised gifts or something special for yourself. Latitude 53 : A bespoke array of patinated copper jewellery, their items are hand crafted from copper and then patinated using natural materials to create beautiful colours.

: A bespoke array of patinated copper jewellery, their items are hand crafted from copper and then patinated using natural materials to create beautiful colours. Full of Stars: Perfect for the Christmas season, a magical selection of astronomy and planetary science artwork – posters, cards and gifts – from North Wales.

Sunday 15th December 2024

For those with a passion for fashion and bespoke design, Sunday 15th December features:

Fad Clothing and Embroidery . Their custom-made clothing and embroidery pieces are crafted with care and attention to detail. From stylish garments to personalised gifts, you’ll discover a wonderful array of high-quality designs that blend tradition with contemporary style.

. Their custom-made clothing and embroidery pieces are crafted with care and attention to detail. From stylish garments to personalised gifts, you’ll discover a wonderful array of high-quality designs that blend tradition with contemporary style. Latitude 53: A bespoke array of patinated copper jewellery, their items are hand crafted from copper and then patinated using natural materials to create beautiful colours.

A bespoke array of patinated copper jewellery, their items are hand crafted from copper and then patinated using natural materials to create beautiful colours. Aled Lewis: an acclaimed photographer whose breath-taking work captures the natural beauty of Wales in all its glory.

Saturday 21st December 2024

Just 4 days before Christmas Day, perfect for any final stocking fillers, Grandma’s Cupboard joins Aber Falls. Established on the outskirts of Llandudno in 2017, Grandma's Cupboard produces a growing range of award-winning rum, gin and vodka-based liqueurs.

Carole Jones, General Manager at Aber Falls Distillery, said:

“It’s great to be hosting a series of local vendors in the run up to Christmas – it’s something we do annually. It is set to be a fantastic series of festive weekend events and we’re hoping the success will allow us to put on further events like this and welcome more guests to our distillery in future.”

The events will be held from 10am – 4pm across the dates mentioned above at Aber Falls Distillery, Station Road, Abergwyngregyn, Llanfairfechan, LL33 0LB.