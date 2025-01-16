A Joint Plan to Prevent Homelessness in Gwynedd

Adra welcomed a delegation from Cyngor Gwynedd and North Wales Housing to see the progress on the development of 137 High Street, Bangor.

Work is almost complete on a disused site, 137 High Street Bangor, to develop the building into 12 flats with support to prevent homelessness, thanks to collaboration between Adra, Cyngor Gwynedd, and North Wales Housing.

Adra, Cyngor Gwynedd and North Wales Housing are working together on this development not only to ensure a home for individuals in need but also to make sure they get the long-term support so they don't become homeless again. the future.

The building will enable Cyngor Gwynedd to move forward to provide 12 homes with support as part of a wider plan to develop 83 similar units across the county to tackle homelessness as part of their Housing Action Plan.

Adra is leading on the development, while the building and supporting services will be managed in partnership by Cyngor Gwynedd and North Wales Housing. This will include a support service to help people maintain a long-term tenancy so that they can move on to other accommodation and reduce the risk of losing their home again in the future.

The project was partly funded by the Welsh Government as they invested £1.2 million and Adra and will bring a site which has been derelict for some time back into use in the middle of Bangor's High Street.

Mari Pritchard, Adra's Business Development Manager, said:

“We are so proud to be part of this project, coming together with our partners in order to contribute to preventing homelessness. This vital work is a step closer to providing accommodation and support to people who need it. “We are also proud to invest in a building on Bangor High Street which has been empty for some time and give the building an important use.”

Cyngor Gwynedd's Housing and Property Cabinet Member, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, said:

“I am pleased to see this collaboration taking place between members of the Gwynedd Housing Partnership, and a special thank you to Adra for leading the work on developing the building so that it is possible to move on to the next stage of the project. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing this new development offering a sanctuary to those who have faced the hardships of homelessness. “It is immoral in a civilized society that some of our citizens are without a home and homelessness has a very detrimental effect on individuals and families. Here in Gwynedd, 200 people currently have to live in unsuitable emergency accommodation such as bed and breakfast due to a shortage of permanent homes. Furthermore, there are almost 5,000 people on the waiting list for social housing in the county. This situation is not acceptable. “Cyngor Gwynedd is determined to address this challenge through our Housing Action Plan, working to develop more supported accommodation and reduce our reliance on expensive and unsuitable emergency accommodation. These efforts ensure that people in critical situations not only have a roof over their heads, but also that we set them on a path to stability and a positive future.”

Allan Eveleigh, Assistant Director of Communities, North Wales Housing, said: