Children’s Activities Awards Boost for Welsh Businesses

There are around 2,000 children’s activities providers in Wales who have all in some way been impacted by Covid-19 with the majority of these small businesses run by local business owners. Many providers pivoted to online services but are now carefully moving towards reopening which is great news for families and local communities. Despite being a sizable sector and one that is of utmost importance to children and families across Wales, it has historically been underrepresented.The Wales Children’s Activities and Services Awards were set up in 2019 for this very reason by founder Kelly Jenkins who wanted to bring the opportunity for reward, recognition and celebration of the amazing work that goes on within the sector that had previously been unnoticed despite bringing enrichment to thousands of children throughout Wales week in, week out.

The Wales Children’s Activities and Services Awards 2021 in association with Beaming Babies UK is due to be held at a glittering black-tie event on January 22nd at The Village Hotel, Swansea. From baby and toddler classes, to sports club, to event and party services, activity centres and everything in between. If you provide a service or activity for children, they want to hear from you.

Awards founder, Kelly Jenkins, said

“The 2020 event saw 150 guests within the sector come together from all over Wales for a huge celebration of their achievements and successes which was held here in Swansea. This boost of confidence and positivity is going to be needed more than ever as the sector navigates it way through this global crisis and we are here to put these amazing businesses on a pedestal and provide that!”

Last year both finalists and winners reported benefits such as increased business activity, strengthened connections within the sector, a narrative for marketing and PR and feelings of boosted confidence and morale. All of which will be particularly welcome additions to businesses in the sector recovering from Covid-19.

Andy Georgiou, founder of the Institute of Children’s Activities Professionals, commented on the event

“The children's activities sector has been impacted greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic and it's been a very uncertain time for activity providers. The role they play in enriching children's lives and supporting the wellbeing of parents is often understated and the need for activities has never been greater. It's our belief that the amazing support, inspiration and encouragement awards can offer is significant and what Wales CASA are contributing to the Welsh activity provider community is uplifting – ICAP is proud to be associated with them.”

Applications for the 2021 event are now open and can be made at www.walescasa.co.uk.