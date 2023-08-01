£20,000 Branding Support Competition for Welsh Start Ups Launches for 2023

Designdough, a progressive brand design agency based in Cardiff Bay has announced the date of their annual start up competition; Brand Labs. This year’s competition will give a Welsh start-up the opportunity to win a full brand package worth £20,000, including brand strategy, visual identity, brand guidelines and a fully responsive website to help take their business to the next level.

Managing Director, Joe Brown explains:

“We see so much innovation and entrepreneurship in the Welsh start up space. But we also know that startups are having to achieve more, with less, in these challenging times. The early stages of business development are a critical time for brand identity shaping; to craft a compelling narrative, with value and purpose, to build authentic connections with target audiences, and thrive from the get-go.

About Brand Labs, Joe continues;

“Brand Labs is not just a competition; it’s a transformative experience, designed to challenge, empower, and propel you towards your ambitions. Our team is eagerly waiting to deep dive into your business, to support you through our design process, and deliver a game-changing brand, strategy and website. Brand Labs goes beyond the tangibles. We offer our winners mentorship, support and guidance. We are all in. We get just as much out of Brand Labs as we put in. The designdough team reads all submissions; we become invested in more than one potential winner. We research, debate and vote. Connecting with the startup community is energising. This panoramic perspective of emerging Welsh brands gives us pride. We are committed to the future success of our winner; it’s a long-term relationship.”

Every year since 2017, Brand Labs has helped one Welsh start up build the brand they dreamed of, no strings attached. Last year’s winner, BlueCube, impressed the designdough team with their steadfast commitment to the environment and their passionate dedication to education and community engagement.

Commenting on the collaboration with designdough, Dr. Ruth Callaway, Managing Director of BlueCube says,

“The service that designdough has provided has far exceeded our expectations. As a new company BlueCube has benefitted from their analytical approach in developing our branding. We were particularly impressed by their creativity. They listened carefully to our business idea and our personal ambitions, and they tailored their beautiful designs very closely to our needs. Working with designdough led to a branding strategy we are confident about, and their critical approach allowed BlueCube to mature as a company. Most of all it was great fun to work with the skilful, energetic designdough team.”

You can apply for Brand Labs through the designdough website right now (visit www.designdough.co.uk/brand-labs and complete the application form). Applications close on Friday 15th September 2023 at 5pm. Shortlisted businesses will be invited to the designdough studio to meet the team and present their case for why they should win.

More information and an application form can be found at www.designdough.co.uk/brand-labs