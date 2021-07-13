Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Sponsored by the Fastest Growing Business in Wales

The fastest growing firm in Wales in 2020 is sponsoring the young entrepreneur of the year of the year category at the Wales Startup Awards.

Creating Enterprise – which topped the Wales Fast Growth 50 list last year – is an award-winning building and maintenance contractor that provides a wide variety of property services to the public and private sector. It has also established Creating Futures as a unique Academy that gives local people paid employment opportunities as well as offering qualifications and meaningful work experience.

Adrian Johnson, managing director at Creating Enterprise said:

“We’re delighted to sponsor these fantastic awards, recognising the incredible achievements of Welsh start-ups. As the fastest growing company in Wales, we understand the hard work and commitment that is required to grow any business especially during such turbulent times” “It’s inspiring to read about what has been achieved by start-ups over the last year and we’re keen to support these amazing organisations who are just starting out. Many are set up by young entrepreneurs with fresh ideas, taking big risks to grow and succeed. They are the foundation of our economy, and it is important that they are celebrated as they make a huge local impact, offering new job opportunities and helping the economy to recover.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the creator of the Wales Start-Up Awards, was delighted that Creating Enterprise was involved in this year’s awards and were supporting those young people who had set up their own firms. He said:

“I’m thrilled to see another Wales Fast Growth 50 business supporting this year’s awards and acting as an inspiration to those founders who are starting on their entrepreneurial journey. “There is so much talent amongst young people in Wales and increasing numbers are taking the step, even during these difficult economic times, to start their own business. This year’s shortlist has five enormously talented individuals who are already making their mark at an early age in their respective sectors, and I am sure all of them will be role models for others to follow in their footsteps in the future”

The finalists for the young entrepreneur of the year category are Ronnie Bourne and Laura Mallows (Mallows Beauty), Oliver Williams (Ollywood), Tim Winstanley (Pendragon Drinks) and Sina Yamani (Yoello). The winner will be announced at the 6th Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th.

For tickets and further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com