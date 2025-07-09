Latest Letting at Mamhilad Mixes Indoor and Outdoor Space

For the latest letting at Mamhilad Park Estate (MPE) near Pontypool, the outside space was as important as the inside.

New occupier, Jet Training, specialises in skills and Health & Safety training for the highways industry. As well as 530 sq ft of space comprising an office and training room, the company has an outdoor yard at its disposal for practical skills training on specialist machinery including excavators, cherry-pickers and forklift trucks.

Ed and Kath Gullick are the local husband-and-wife team behind the training business who will be among the five team members based at Mamhilad. They moved in within three weeks of making the decision and already count MPE’s maintenance team among their clients, who are typically local authorities and utilities providers.

“The Estate team has been brilliant, making sure we had the space we needed and super flexible, so we could start moving in straight way and were fully up and running really quickly,” said Ed. “The mix of indoor and outdoor space suits us down to the ground, as we’re a City and Guilds registered centre training in everything to do with highways construction and maintenance. “The training is technical and intensive, and we need to move from classroom-based learning into practical application. So having the yard just outside is brilliant, with participants able to excavate, reinstate and lay tarmac all on-site, as well as complete traffic management layout exercises. It’s also big enough to accommodate our winter services operations training on the gritters. “The broadband is excellent, which is important for us, and our clients are particularly delighted with the accessibility of the location, just off the dual carriageway, and the ample free parking.”

James Crawford is chief executive of Johnsey Estates UK Limited, the estate’s owner-managers who are also based on-site.