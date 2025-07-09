Monmouthshire Council Launches STEM Programme

Monmouthshire County Council has launched its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Programme.

The programme, supported by the Welsh Government, aims to attract new businesses to Monmouthshire and establish strong links between businesses and schools, promoting inspirational STEM learning and expanding pathways at Post-16. The programme also explores the feasibility of establishing an apprenticeship centre in Monmouthshire.

The launch event, held at the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny, showcased the resources and inspired excitement about the project.

At the event, Goytre Fawr Primary School shared their achievements with their modified Goblin G2 car, the ‘Cheddar Chariot,' which they raced at the Miskin Greenpower Goblin event.

Chris Fall, Design Lead for local STEM business Peter Jones ILG, emphasised the importance of STEM skills for careers in local industries, inspiring learners to engage in STEM subjects Post-16.

The event also featured a tour of the school's technology department, highlighting the Plastics Lab recycling project.

Through collaboration with the Welsh Government, The Education Achievement Service, Coleg Gwent, local businesses and schools across Monmouthshire, a comprehensive programme of training and support has been developed.

Resources for each school include coding, robotics, engineering, and 3D printing equipment, complemented by school-to-school networks, class workshops, and business engagement.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Laura Wright, said:

“As a council, we are focused not only on helping students pass their exams but also on equipping them with skills that will benefit them in their future careers. It is essential that our schools provide learners with the knowledge and abilities they need to thrive in the future.”

The programme aims to increase the number of learners choosing STEM subjects in key stages 4 and 5, expand the range of STEM qualifications and pathways available, and raise awareness of STEM employment and training opportunities.

The initiative is set to roll out resources to schools during the summer term, with training and support in place for the next academic year.

Cllr Laura Wright continued: