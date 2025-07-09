Irish and Welsh Delegation Celebrate Cross-border Collaborations

Swansea University has welcomed the Tánaiste Simon Harris TD and First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan MS, to the Bay Campus for a special showcase of pioneering research projects that highlight the strength of collaboration between Ireland and Wales.

The guests were welcomed by Professor Helen Griffiths, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Swansea University.

The visit included a tour of the Energy Safety Research Institute (ESRI), where the guests were introduced to groundbreaking work by Professor Serena Margadonna whose research focusses on energy storage and Professor Ian Masters who leads on marine renewable research.

Professor Margadonna’s work at the Energy Storage Laboratory is heading the development of next-generation sodium-ion battery technologies, aimed at delivering low-cost, sustainable energy solutions. In partnership with the University of Limerick and supported by the Wales Innovation Network, the team is advancing its flagship anode-free sodium metal battery technology, combining Swansea’s engineering expertise with Limerick’s innovation in materials design to strengthen regional supply chains across both nations.

Professor Masters at the Marine Energy Laboratory leads on offshore renewable energy, with research spanning wind, wave, and tidal power. Working with University College Cork on the Selkie Interreg Ireland Wales project has enabled cross-border cooperation and commercialisation of ocean energy technologies in Welsh and Irish waters in and around the Irish Sea. Over 100 organisations participated in knowledge transfer to industrial stakeholders and assisting ocean energy Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) towards commercialisation.

Professor Griffiths said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Tánaiste and First Minister of Wales, to our campus for a visit that underscores the vital role of cross-border cooperation in advancing clean energy technologies and building a resilient, sustainable future for both Wales and Ireland.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: