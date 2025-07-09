Supported Internships at Amazon Open Career Paths for Young People with SEND

Two young people from Swansea have gained skills for future career success by taking part in a supported internship programme at the city's Amazon fulfilment centre.

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with fewer than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work.

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles, all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Josh Blackmore and Luke Jordan are among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year.

Josh and Luke were both at college studying Independent Living Skills before joining the supported internship programme at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea.

During their supported internships, both worked between customer returns and the company’s order picking department. Their roles at Amazon were their first experiences of being part of a workplace team.

“You get your fair share of weird things to pick and return for Amazon customers,” said Josh. “That’s what makes it such a fun job. “It’s also easy to make mistakes when you’re working in returns, as you have to use a lot of personal judgement. What I love about the team at Amazon is that they don’t define people by their mistakes. “I was scared that I’d be made to feel like a failure if I got something wrong, but that just wasn’t the case. Even the best people at their job makes mistakes sometimes. Learning to not let my mistakes define me was an important lesson for me throughout my supported internship, and that was shown to me by the Amazon team.”

Luke added:

“People are helpful at Amazon, and they’ve supported me as I’ve learned. That made doing the job a lot easier. I’ve loved doing new stuff.”

Both Josh and Luke highlight learning how to fold clothes as one of the best skills they’ve learned during their time working in returns at Amazon.

“Being able to fold clothes properly helps me keep my room a bit tidier at home,” said Josh. “That’s a funny skill to talk about, but it’s made a difference to my personal life.” “However, my proudest achievement is that I’ve learned to travel independently thanks to going to Amazon for work every day. I have mobility issues, and I hadn’t been going anywhere on my own before coming to work. “Having to get to work was the push I needed towards independence. I can get the bus on my own now, and I’m even going as far as Port Talbot to meet my friends. That wouldn’t have been possible before my supported internship, so I’m grateful for the freedom it’s given me.”

Luke notes how working at Amazon has improved his reading skills. Some of his work involves reading sentences on screens, and he was given tools to help him break down and understand what was being communicated.

Luke has received a permanent job offer from Amazon to continue building his skills following his supported internship. Josh wants to use the skills he’s learned through this first professional job to help him open doors for jobs in the television and film industry. He’ll be taking part in another tailored employment support pathway to help get him there.

“I want to find the role that’s right for me in a creative industry,” he said.

Josh and Luke's success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Swansea fulfilment centre, which was attended by their families and Amazon colleagues.

Angela Smith, a Gower College and DFN Project Search tutor, added:

“Josh brought lots of fun to the supported internship this year. He is an articulate and generous young man who brings passion and dedication to everything he does in the workplace. “He has also been a superb ambassador for the Amazon programme outside of Swansea, attending the first Youth Parliament Forum in Westminster, London on National Supported Internship Day back in March, where he courageously addressed the Minister for Disabilities and Social Security, Sir Stephen Tims, and held the room to advocate on behalf of people who have disabilities and want to work in the UK. “Over the past year, Josh has worked hard to develop his emotional resilience, learning to accept that things do not always go to plan in work and to remember he is never alone – there is someone who can help fix an issue and offer support when needed. “Luke has excelled in Amazon, not only learning new skills but in developing his resilience to work independently. His work ethic is now excellent, and he has learned how to align doing tasks to the best of his ability with the high standards of quality expected for Amazon’s customers. “Luke has worked hard to adapt to making some essential lifestyle changes, so he can be fit for work every day. Over the last couple of months, I think I have actually seen Luke grow taller as his confidence has blossomed, and his eyes have opened wider. He’s chattier and quicker to smile, and where he used to walk a little tired and dragging his feet he now walks with a sense of purpose in and around the busy customer returns department. “Without question Luke has become someone who will be a very valuable asset in any team.”

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

