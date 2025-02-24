Wrexham, Wales, the World: University’s New 2030 Vision Unveiled

Wrexham University has launched its ambitious new vision and strategy to take the institution to 2030, setting out its plans to become a world-leading, modern civic university.

Staff members, students and partners from across the region and Wales came together to see the institution unveil its new 2030 Vision and Strategy at Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham.

As one of the youngest universities in the UK, Wrexham University’s vision is to be a regionally and globally engaged institution, which delivers skills and impactful research which drive economic growth and innovation for the wellbeing of current and future generations.

The institution’s vision and strategy is underpinned by three core goals::

Student experience and opportunities. An excellent student-centred experience creating opportunities which inspire and enable all students to become confident employable graduates who make a positive impact in society.

People, places and partnerships. Being an anchor and beacon university for Wales which is locally rooted and globally engaged. A university that listens, engages and reflects what matters most to our people, places and partners.

Research and enterprise. Excellence in the quality, relevance, and impacts of inter-disciplinary research and enterprise through delivering successful innovation and transformation.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“The university’s direction for the future is guided by our 2030 vision to be a world-leading, modern civic university – by that we mean that we acknowledge our responsibility to serve our community by being drivers of economic, social, environmental and cultural change. “Our vision is built on three core goals: enhancing our student experience and opportunities, strengthening our people, places and partnerships, and advancing our research and enterprise. These goals reflect our civic mission, to create positive impact and empower the communities we serve locally and globally. “As an anchor and beacon institution, we have a vital duty to serve the communities of Wrexham, Wales, and the wider world – driving innovation, creating opportunities, and making a difference.”

Professor Paul Davies, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We are committed to providing an outstanding, inclusive, and supportive environment for our students, where they feel empowered to reach their full potential. “Through our fresh vision and strategy, we will continue to work with our students to continually enhance the student learning experience, strengthen our industry partnerships, and work together to co-create courses that are not only relevant but also anticipate the needs of future generations. This ensures that our students are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and experience that employers are looking for, and in turn, giving them a competitive edge upon graduating and seeking employment in their chosen fields. “Another key strand of our identity is our rich Welsh heritage; we proudly integrate our Welsh language, culture and heritage into everything we do. Whether it’s through Welsh language initiatives and events or supporting staff and students in their Welsh learning journey, we strive to create a truly inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate and engage with our Welsh heritage. “As we work towards our 2030 vision, we will continue to ensure our Welsh heritage is a fundamental part of Wrexham University, actively promoting Welsh language, culture and heritage, through our course provision and activities.”

The launch of the institution’s new vision and strategy comes less than 18 months after it rebranded to further bring together place and university.

Dr Leigh Griffin, Chair of Wrexham University’s Board of Governors, added: