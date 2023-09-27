Wrexham University’s Enterprise Team Secures £570,000 Funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

The Enterprise Team at Wrexham University are delighted that they have been successful in securing over £570,000 for two projects through the UK’s Shared Prosperity Funding scheme.

The scheme is part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda, designed to boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards across the country, while supporting local businesses, people and skills.

One award will support the introduction of Wrexham University’s North East Wales Innovation and Skills Network which will increase university and business collaboration across Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

The network will enhance the University’s current offerings of Knowledge Transfer Vouchers which provide businesses with direct access to university expertise and facilities, and introduce subsidised mini KTPs (Knowledge Transfer Partnerships) to lower the cost of employing graduates to undertake specific projects in industry. It also introduces skills vouchers allowing businesses to upskill their staff through University short courses at subsidised rates.

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise at Wrexham University said,

“We are delighted to have been awarded these grants to help us support local industry. Sharing innovation with businesses to ensure they are working as efficiently as possible is always an exciting prospect and we have a long history of success stories in the region.” “We are all aware of the impact of the current economic climate and we can advise and support businesses across many areas such as upskilling its workforce, reducing energy consumption, streamlining processes and diversification to strengthen business sustainability and support growth.”

The second award will support the continuation of Wrexham University’s Horticulture Wales Project, in Flintshire and Denbighshire. The bid was supported by Carolyn Thomas MS, who visited the project earlier this year. Over the last 18 months the previously European-funded project has established firm links with horticultural businesses, schools and communities across Wales, but will now be able to focus solely in Flintshire and Denbighshire and continue to showcase modern growing methods such as CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) in the region. It will continue to work closely with the Woodland Skills Centre, based in Bofari.

Laura added,