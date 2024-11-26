Wrexham University Unveils Fully Funded Degree Apprenticeships Available for February 2025 Start

Wrexham University has announced a February 2025 intake of fully funded Degree Apprenticeships in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Low Carbon.

Designed to help businesses upskill their staff and support industry workers in obtaining a degree qualification, these programmes offer a blend of academic learning and hands-on experience without financial cost to the studying individual.

The Degree Apprenticeships are designed to enable companies to invest in their staff development, helping to fill critical skills gaps in engineering and sustainability while supporting employees to advance their careers. With funding provided and participants needing only one day-release per week to attend sessions on campus, businesses can be involved in this initiative without bearing costly tuition expenses, making it an attractive option for companies aiming to foster internal growth and innovation.

Dr Martyn Jones, Programme Leader in Engineering Degree Apprenticeships and Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, said:

“The degree apprenticeship provision at Wrexham University has been designed with industry to meet their needs and also to develop staff into becoming more independent and confident in their knowledge and skills. Our programmes provide fully funded Bachelors level qualifications and give apprentices the opportunity to make a difference in their workplace whilst developing technical and practical understanding that is needed by industry.”

Applications are now open for eligible businesses, with limited spaces available. Candidates should be current employees with potential for growth in engineering or sustainable roles.

Interested organisations are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by contacting Chloe Huxley, Business Development Partner at Wrexham University’s Enterprise Team on Chloe.Huxley@wrexham.ac.uk

For more information on Degree Apprenticeships visit Wrexham University | Degree Apprenticeships or email enterprise@wrexham.ac.uk

The university said the programmes have the following key benefits for businesses and employees:

Upskill Staff: The programmes equip employees with advanced skills that can be applied immediately in the workplace, supporting business efficiency, competitiveness, and growth.

Earn While You Learn: Employees can continue working and earning a salary while studying, providing the flexibility needed to balance their education and professional commitments.

Employees can continue working and earning a salary while studying, providing the flexibility needed to balance their education and professional commitments. Support the Transition to Low Carbon: The Low Carbon degree pathway empowers businesses to move toward sustainable practices, contributing to a greener economy through knowledge in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and environmentally conscious solutions.

Programme highlights include: