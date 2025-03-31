Wrexham University’s Justice Careers Fair Helps Students Connect with Employers

Wrexham University students were given the opportunity to explore career and volunteering pathways within the justice sector at the institution’s annual Careers in Justice Fair.
Staff from a number of key organisations from across the justice sector were on hand to meet and network with students and graduates from Criminology and Criminal Justice, Professional Policing, Law, Psychology, Social Work, Youth & Community Studies degree programmes to help them enhance their employability and make valuable connections for the future.
Organisations who attended the event to speak with students and graduates about the opportunities available to them, included:
- VAWDASV (Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence)
- Housing Justice Cymru/Citadel
- HMP Berwyn
- Wrexham Youth Justice Service
- North Wales Police
- Domestic Abuse Safety Unit North Wales
- St Giles Trust
- British Transport Police
- Gamlins Law
- GHP Legal
- HM Courts and Tribunal Service
- HM Prison and Probation Service
Harrison Gillham, second-year Criminology and Criminal Justice student, said:
“Having the chance to be in the room with the different professions in the field has been incredibly worthwhile for me.
“As someone who is still undecided as to what career path I want to go down when I graduate, it’s been great to speak to the various organisations and hear about their work.
“This is another brilliant example of the opportunities available to us here at the university, as in just a few weeks’ time, our cohort is heading over to HMP Berwyn for a visit. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the environment for myself and hopefully get an understanding of what type of role I could potentially fit into and make a difference in.”
Kunle Oladiji, who is currently undertaking a Masters in Data Science, said:
“Although I am not studying a justice related subject, I felt this was a good opportunity to go along and speak to people from the different teams and organisations, and also find out about volunteering opportunities, as that’s a great way of connecting with people.
“I was also keen to find out how AI is being used in the field, as Data Science and AI can be very much interconnected.”
Dr Jo Prescott, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, said:
“Our annual Careers in Justice Fair was a brilliant success which provided our students with the chance to meet face-to-face with professionals and organisations from the justice sector.
“Being in the room with professionals working in the field is a golden opportunity for our students to make a positive impression, build connections, explore career paths and potentially, take the next step towards their future career in justice.”
Lucy Jones, Head of Careers and Employability, added:
“At Wrexham University, we are committed to ensuring that our degrees provide real-world industry connections that enhance employability.
“Our Criminology and Criminal Justice team, in partnership with ourselves in the Careers and Employability Service, designed this event to provide students and graduates with direct access to employers and practical insights into career pathways, helping them to build a strong foundation for their futures.”