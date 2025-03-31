Wrexham University’s Justice Careers Fair Helps Students Connect with Employers

Harrison Gillham, second-year Criminology and Criminal Justice student, said:

“Having the chance to be in the room with the different professions in the field has been incredibly worthwhile for me.



“As someone who is still undecided as to what career path I want to go down when I graduate, it’s been great to speak to the various organisations and hear about their work.

“This is another brilliant example of the opportunities available to us here at the university, as in just a few weeks’ time, our cohort is heading over to HMP Berwyn for a visit. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the environment for myself and hopefully get an understanding of what type of role I could potentially fit into and make a difference in.”