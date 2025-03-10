New Partnership to Drive Economic Growth in North East Wales

A partnership agreement which aims to develop skills to enable growth and prosperity for North East Wales and beyond has been signed by Wrexham University and Coleg Cambria.

Focused on producing a highly skilled workforce through development of skills, innovation and being responsive to the demands of industry and the public sector, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will see the two institutions work more closely in order to create a more joined up tertiary education system.

The agreement formalises both institutions to leverage strengths and harness their combined experience and resources.

Together, they will work more collaboratively to inspire the community’s next generation to train in the skills required for the region’s industries, as well as provide upskilling and reskilling essential to enable industry to grow, attract new talent and reduce unemployment.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We are delighted to be further strengthening our working relationship with Coleg Cambria through the signing of this partnership agreement. “Both Wrexham University and Coleg Cambria have crucial roles to play in driving the skills eco-system here in North East Wales, and a more joined up system approach is definitely a step in the right direction to enable growth and leverage further investment in our region. “Through our strong partnered approach, collectively we will co-create solutions to unlock the potential of our region through innovative models to support the development of a highly skilled workforce. “This is an exciting new era for not only ourselves at the University and Coleg Cambria – but also the city of Wrexham. Global awareness of the city has sky-rocketed– so we have a unique chance to leverage this to further enhance Wrexham’s reputation as an exceptional place to study, work and live. “Ultimately, we have a shared goal, which is to equip young people in our community and the region we serve with the necessary skills needed for success in a modern economy, and in turn, drive growth and prosperity here in North East Wales and further afield.

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, added: