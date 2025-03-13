Wrexham University Partners with Blackmagic Design to Enhance Media Student Training

Wrexham University has announced its new partnership with Blackmagic Design, aimed at equipping Media students with industry-standard skills through hands-on training, expert-led masterclasses, and real-world workflows.

Central to the initiative is access to DaVinci Resolve Studio – Blackmagic Design's professional post-production platform, which combines editing, colour correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post-production.

Thanks to this new partnership, students on the University’s Media Production foundation and undergraduate degrees and Creative Media Production Master’s degree will develop practical expertise that mirrors professional post-production environments. From classroom projects to portfolio-building assignments, students will gain firsthand experience with the same technology used across film, television, and digital media.

Daniel Pope, Senior Lecturer in Creative Media, said:

“We are thrilled to share the news of our partnership with Blackmagic Design. “It’s an incredibly exciting development and will hugely benefit our students. With access to industry-standard tools like DaVinci Resolve, we can explore key areas beyond editing and audio mixing, including colour management, data wrangling, and nodal compositing, giving students a well-rounded grasp of post-production workflows. “Access to dedicated training resources and optional certification exams will allow our students to track their progress while developing industry-relevant skills. Those materials will also support the Faculty in integrating Resolve into their teaching, ensuring a smooth learning experience for all. “I’m also optimistic that this partnership will strengthen our industry connections, creating opportunities for students to collaborate with production companies and gain real-world project experience.”

Wendy Baugh, Education Relationship Manager at Blackmagic Design, added: