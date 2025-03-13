Wrexham University Partners with Blackmagic Design to Enhance Media Student Training

Wrexham University has announced its new partnership with Blackmagic Design, aimed at equipping Media students with industry-standard skills through hands-on training, expert-led masterclasses, and real-world workflows.
Central to the initiative is access to DaVinci Resolve Studio – Blackmagic Design's professional post-production platform, which combines editing, colour correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post-production.
Thanks to this new partnership, students on the University’s Media Production foundation and undergraduate degrees and Creative Media Production Master’s degree will develop practical expertise that mirrors professional post-production environments. From classroom projects to portfolio-building assignments, students will gain firsthand experience with the same technology used across film, television, and digital media.
Daniel Pope, Senior Lecturer in Creative Media, said:
“We are thrilled to share the news of our partnership with Blackmagic Design.
“It’s an incredibly exciting development and will hugely benefit our students. With access to industry-standard tools like DaVinci Resolve, we can explore key areas beyond editing and audio mixing, including colour management, data wrangling, and nodal compositing, giving students a well-rounded grasp of post-production workflows.
“Access to dedicated training resources and optional certification exams will allow our students to track their progress while developing industry-relevant skills. Those materials will also support the Faculty in integrating Resolve into their teaching, ensuring a smooth learning experience for all.
“I’m also optimistic that this partnership will strengthen our industry connections, creating opportunities for students to collaborate with production companies and gain real-world project experience.”
Wendy Baugh, Education Relationship Manager at Blackmagic Design, added:
“We’re delighted to welcome Wrexham University onboard. As part of the initiative, we’ll provide ongoing support to ensure the Faculty are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to integrate DaVinci Resolve into their teaching as they prepare students for industry.”