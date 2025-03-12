Wrexham Schools Embark on Space Pizza Hydroponics Project

Wrexham University’s Civic Mission team hosted an event for local educators, marking the launch of their innovative Space Pizza Hydroponics Project.

Teachers from four Wrexham schools attended the event, where they received hydroponics boxes and supplies to take back to their classrooms.

This hands-on initiative, funded by the Wrexham Food Partnership Small Grants Programme, aims to inspire young minds by combining science, sustainability, and space exploration in a fun and educational way.

With the support of Civic Mission staff and Hydroponics education organisation, Grozen, educators will now introduce pupils to the concept of hydroponics through a creative storyline. Students will take on the role of Mars colonists, growing ingredients for their very own space pizza.

Mark Roberts of Grozen said:

“It has been a true pleasure to be part of the ‘Space Pizza' project. The determination and enthusiasm demonstrated by Wrexham University’s Civic Mission team have been truly inspiring. “As a passionate advocate for hydroponics, I believe it’s crucial to introduce future generations to sustainable, alternative growing techniques at an early age. By the time these students graduate, methods like these could be the norm, reshaping the way we think about food production and sustainability. “Projects like this offer incredible potential, helping young minds develop skills in fields like space exploration, hydroponics, healthy eating, wellbeing, and teamwork. “The Civic Mission has provided a remarkable platform for hands-on learning and future educational experiences. We’re excited to watch how this project evolves and wish all those involved continued success.”

Sonia John, Civic Mission Programme Manager said:

“It has been a privilege working with Mark Roberts from Grozen and creating this wonderful resource for schools to use with their learners. “The project focuses on building life skills which align with the Curriculum for Wales through a real-life purpose lens creating an authentic experience for learners. Thank you to Wrexham Food Partnership Small Grant Programme for giving us this opportunity to provide an exciting and innovative resource to schools”.

Natalie Edwards from Wrexham University and Mark Roberts from Grozen will visit the participating schools this month, to assist in setting up the hydroponics systems alongside the children. By engaging in this hands-on learning experience, students will gain a deeper understanding of how food can be grown sustainably in space and on Earth.

Wrexham University’s Civic Mission is dedicated to fostering community engagement and educational initiatives that inspire learners of all ages. Through projects like Space Pizza, the university said it continues to support communities in delivering innovative, exciting and real authentic experiences which embed skills and use the Curriculum for Wales as an important vehicle for aspirations within local communities.