Wrexham University Reaffirms Support for Wrexham AFC Development

Wrexham University has affirmed its commitment to its ongoing strong working relationship with Wrexham AFC, to support with enabling the delivery of the new Kop Stand, while also simultaneously delivering its ongoing campus enhancement masterplan.

It comes following the club unveiling its exciting plans for the new stand at STōK Cae Ras stadium earlier this week.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We are delighted to hear of the latest progress from our neighbours at the football club, who have this week unveiled the plans for their new Kop Stand, which is extremely impressive. “Not only is this an incredibly exciting development for our community, it is also momentous for North Wales which is now one step closer to bringing international sport back to Wrexham. “We have a long-standing, special relationship with the club and are proud that we, as a university, were able to play a role in helping to keep the football club alive during some difficult times. “The club is so important for Wrexham, and we will continue to be supportive neighbours and do all we can to enable the delivery of the ambitious new stadium adjacent to our halls of residence. “Our support for the club remains unwavering and we will continue to collaborate and work together for the benefit of our community.”

The new Kop Stand will be a crucial element of the Wrexham Gateway project, which the University is also a committed partner organisation of. The masterplan aims to redevelop a large area near the Mold Road corridor, one of the major routes into the city.

The University’s campus investments also play a vital role in that regeneration.

Professor Yates added: