Wrexham University Launches Eisteddfod Course to Provide Insight into Welsh Heritage

A new short course which aims to provide an insight into Welsh culture, heritage and language with a focus on the National Eisteddfod is to be offered in the run up to the event taking place in Wrexham this summer.

The course called ‘Croesawu’r Eisteddfod/Welcoming the Eisteddfod’, which is being led by Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University academics, is inviting members of the community, as well as university students and staff, the chance to learn all about the Eisteddfod from cultural, historical and social perspectives.

The 10-week module will also shine a light on the importance of cultural festivals such as the Eisteddfod, in recognising the positive impact they have on people and places.

Due to start on Monday, March 3, it is being led by academics, Catrin Darlington, Lecturer in Education; and Karen Rhys Jones, Principal Lecturer in Education.

Catrin said:

“We are incredibly excited to share that we are running a short course called ‘Croesawu’r Eisteddfod/Welcoming the Eisteddfod’, in anticipation of this year’s National Eisteddfod taking place in Wrexham. “Participants will learn about the Eisteddfod from cultural, historical and social perspectives. This fun, interactive and informative course will also provide opportunities for students to develop important transferable skills, while enhancing their experience and engagement at an Eisteddfod. “As a Welsh university, we are extremely proud of our rich and vibrant culture and heritage – and the Eisteddfod’s impact on communities and wider culture cannot be understated. “The course getting underway is a fantastic way to countdown to the event.”

Elen Mai Nefydd, Head of Welsh Development at Wrexham University – and also the 2025 Eisteddfod’s Deputy Chair (Culture), added: