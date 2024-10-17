‘Wrexham University Has an Authentic Commitment to its Communities’

When Professor Joe Yates was applying to Wrexham University for the role of Vice-Chancellor, one of the things that most struck him about the institution was its commitment to supporting the communities around it.

The university’s consistent focus on inclusion has made a tangible difference in the lives of its students. Wrexham University ranks first in the UK for widening participation, with students from underrepresented backgrounds excelling in fields such as health, policing, and advanced manufacturing. These students are not only achieving academic success but are also making a real impact in their chosen careers.

Business News Wales spoke to Professor Yates, who started as Vice-Chancellor in the summer, about his first impressions of the university:

Professor Yates’ ambitions for the institution are firmly rooted in supporting the local community and economy, driving skills development, and forging stronger partnerships with business. These priorities aim to ensure that Wrexham University not only grows but also becomes a more impactful player in the regional and global economy.

He sees the university as playing a critical role in equipping the surrounding community with the skills needed for success in a modern economy. With the Welsh Government’s new arm’s length regulator, Medr, overseeing tertiary education, there is a significant opportunity for Wrexham University to collaborate with other providers in North East Wales.

In his vision for the university’s future, Professor Yates highlights the importance of working in partnership with businesses to meet the region’s skills needs. The university's strategy for 2025-2030 will focus on Wrexham’s role as a modern civic university, engaging regionally and globally to drive economic growth and innovation.

Professor Yates believes this partnership approach is essential for both businesses and the university. “If businesses have skills needs, we want them to come and talk to us. We’re open to working in partnership to meet those needs,” he says. By aligning its programmes with the demands of local industries and the public sector, he believes that Wrexham University can help fuel inclusive growth and attract investment to the region.

Investment in the university’s campuses is another key priority under Professor Yates’ leadership. The £80 million Campus 2025 master plan aims to ensure that the university has the facilities needed to deliver a top-quality learning experience. Significant investments have already been made in areas such as health, sports science, and cyber security, with further upgrades planned for the digital infrastructure.

“Ongoing investment in our estate is crucial,” says Professor Yates. “We need to ensure our facilities meet the needs of modern students and that we continue to offer high-quality teaching and learning experiences.”

Wrexham itself is undergoing a renaissance, and Professor Yates is keen for the university to play an active role in the city’s development. With city status, a £160 million investment zone, and Wrexham Football Club’s international success, there is a new sense of ambition and optimism in the area.

“The university’s history is intertwined with Wrexham,” Professor Yates notes. “As an anchor institution, we have an important role in realising the city’s ambitions and ensuring our capital investments align with broader plans for the area.”

While the university is firmly rooted in its local community, Professor Yates also has a clear global vision. He sees the university’s international partnerships as a way to enhance the skills agenda in North East Wales by bringing global innovation and expertise back to the region.

“We are locally grounded but globally connected,” says Professor Yates. “By building partnerships with international organisations, we can ensure our students have access to the latest developments in fields like green energy and help drive innovation in local industries.”

Despite its strong position, Professor Yates acknowledges the financial challenges facing universities across the UK. The tuition fee cap of £9,250, which has been in place since 2011, has not kept pace with inflation, putting pressure on universities to deliver excellent student experiences within increasingly tight budgets.

“This is a structural challenge that will need to be addressed,” he says. “But despite the financial constraints, we remain committed to providing the best possible experience for our students.”

Businesses can contact Wrexham University’s Enterprise Team by emailing gough@wrexham.ac.uk