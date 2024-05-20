Wrexham Courses Rank First for Student Satisfaction in New League Tables

Four subjects at Wrexham University have been ranked first for student satisfaction out of the whole UK.

The Complete University Guide (CUG) 2025 has rated Wrexham University first in the UK for student satisfaction in the Nursing subject 2025 league table. This is the third year in a row that Nursing has topped the table.

The University offers Nursing BN (Hons) courses in Adult Nursing, Children’s Nursing and Mental Health Nursing.

Sociology subjects – in which the university offers courses in Criminology and Criminal Justice (BA Hons), Law and Criminal Justice (BA Hons), and Health and Wellbeing (with Foundation Year) Diploma of Higher Education – were also ranked first in the UK for student satisfaction for the second year in succession.

At subject level out of Welsh universities, Wrexham University is ranked:

First overall for the Forensic Science subject table. The university offers courses in BSc (Hons) in Forensic Science, BSc (Hons) Forensic Science (with Foundation Year) and BSc (Hons) Forensic Science (with Placement Year)

First for student satisfaction in the Forensic Science, Nursing and Midwifery and Sociology subject tables.

First for graduate prospects in the Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy, Forensic Science, and Nursing and Midwifery subject tables. For the Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy subject area, the university offers a course in BSc (Hons) Occupational Therapy.

At subject level across all UK institutions, the university is ranked:

First for student satisfaction and joint first for graduate prospects in the Nursing and Midwifery subject table.

First for student satisfaction in the Sociology subject table.

Joint second for graduate prospects in the Forensic Science subject table.

In the top 10 for graduate prospects and top 10 for student satisfaction in the Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy subject table.

Meanwhile, the university has also been ranked first in Wales for student satisfaction, scoring 83%.

And as well as topping the league table for Wales, the institution ranked joint second in the whole of the UK for student satisfaction.

The new league table ranking marks an improvement for the university, following on from Wrexham being ranked second for student satisfaction in Wales, and sixth in the UK in last year’s table.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We are enormously proud of our consistent high rankings relating to student satisfaction and how satisfied our students are with the quality of teaching that they receive. “This is an excellent set of rankings across a range of our subject areas, and especially pleasing that they relate to student satisfaction as well as graduate prospects. “This performance is telling of our fantastic university community and certainly reflects the hard work of colleagues, who ensure that students thrive and succeed in their studies, here at Wrexham. “I’d encourage anyone looking to take their next steps and embark on higher education to come along to our next undergraduate open day, taking place on Saturday, June 8. Come along and see for yourself, and get a feel for life and study at Wrexham. We will look forward to welcoming you.”

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.