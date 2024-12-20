Wrexham Alumni Success Shared at Annual Games Conference

Gaming industry experts including Wrexham University alumni shared their insights and top tips, as well as hosted masterclasses as part of the institution’s annual games conference.

The event, which was attended by more than 100 gaming enthusiasts and students from the University’s Games and Media degree courses, saw keynote speakers including Tony Morelli from US-based, Pilot Games; Jo Summers from Global Game Jam; and Tom Stephenson of Free Range Devs.

Organised in collaboration with Creative Wales and Games Talent Wales, the conference also featured sessions with Computer Game Development graduates, Karl Spurgin, Game Programmer at TT Games; and Emmanuel Tsangarakis, who shared his insights and knowledge as a Lead Game Designer.

As part of the conference, a new national competition called Games Talent Next was launched.

The competition will run alongside this year’s core Games Talent Wales programme – a grassroots talent development initiative founded at Wrexham University and will feature mentoring and ‘game jams’ leading up to the inaugural Games Talent Wales Awards. The programme was announced as part of a panel discussion from those involved with the programme or previous programme alumni.

Richard Hebblewhite, Senior Lecturer in Games and Computing at Wrexham University, said:

“This year’s conference was another big success – it was epic to hear from not only a host of special guest speakers but also our superb alumni, including Karl and Emmanuel, who have both gone onto have successful careers in the industry. “The conference is a particular highlight in our calendar, having run for 12 years now – it’s a fantastic event not only for our students but also for anyone from the wider community, who has aspirations to work in the industry. “The feedback we’ve received from this year’s event has been fantastic. I know that our students found the alumni sessions particularly valuable. It’s helped them to visualise their own success beyond studying with us.”

In recent weeks, Richard also hosted a BAFTA Games in Wales panel discussion at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, focussing on the gaming industry.

Speaking following the BAFTA event, he said:

“Wales is a real bedrock for the gaming industry as it’s now home to more than 100 video game companies, so it was my absolutely pleasure to host a lively discussion centred around the lead creative talent that makes up these companies. “It was a fantastic opportunity to discuss all the very latest of what’s been happening in the gaming industry – from recent successes, as well as any current challenges.”

The BAFTA Games in Wales panel featured Dr David Banner MBE, CEO & Co-founder of Wales Interactive; Osian Williams, Director of COPA Gaming; and Rebecca Thomas, Director of Rocket Science Corporation UK.