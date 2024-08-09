Innovation / Tech  |

9 August 2024
Innovation / Tech

What Do We Need to Do to Accelerate Manufacturing in Wales?

What is the outlook for the manufacturing sector in Wales?

In this podcast, host Carwyn Jones is joined by Francis Camilleri, Business Development Director at TB Davies, Huw Thomas, Senior Consultant at Libra Europe and Gethin Roberts, Managing Director of ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd.

They discuss what Wales is best known for when it comes to manufacturing, the support on offer to help firms innovate and adopt new technologies, challenges with skills, recruitment and retention, and attracting investment.



