Wales Takes a Leading Role in Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

In the work we’re doing to reduce antimicrobial resistance in animal health, Wales is becoming a country that others want to learn from.

As Head of Animal Health Services at Mentera, I’ve had the opportunity to speak to vets, farmers, policymakers and researchers around the world about this challenge, and I am proud to say that we are punching well above our weight.

Antimicrobial resistance is not a local problem. It is a global ‘One Heath’ challenge, facing animals and humans. And it’s not going away. This is why programmes like Arwain DGC, which Mentera leads alongside our partners, matter so much. Our aim is simple: to keep antibiotics working. We are doing that by promoting responsible use of antibiotics, improving understanding of how resistance spreads, and encouraging innovation and behaviour change across farming and veterinary communities.

We are also listening and learning. I’ve been fortunate to visit or work on farms in countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and most recently spoke at a conference in Australia on this subject. These experiences reinforce just how important it is to step outside your own system and hear what others are doing. In many ways, we’re facing the same challenge, but the solutions can look very different, and that’s where the learning begins.

What has stood out for me, time and again, is the power of collaboration. In some countries, approaches to antimicrobial resistance remain fragmented. Different institutions or industry bodies try to act in isolation. One of the reasons Wales is drawing attention internationally is that we are doing things differently.

We have put collaboration at the centre of our work. Arwain DGC brings together vets, farmers, researchers, universities, industry and government. We don’t pretend this is easy, but by building trust and ensuring there is a shared understanding of the challenge, we’ve seen some outstanding results. Other countries have come to us and asked how we’ve managed to coordinate efforts in this way. Recent conversations with colleagues in Australia, Northern Ireland and Scotland all suggest that the joined-up nature of our programme is something they are keen to learn from.

Another factor is our voluntary approach. This is not a top-down system. We haven’t forced change through regulation. Instead, we’ve encouraged it through trust, openness and support. Farmers and vets have come on board because they believe in the goal. And that, in turn, has led to high levels of engagement and good representation from all partners.

We are also seeing real results. Thanks to our network of 12 proof-of-concept farms across Wales, we’ve been able to trial technologies sourced from across the world, from AI tools to motion sensors and automated footbath systems. These trials have shown reductions in antibiotic use ranging from 17% to 92%, with an average of 46%. That’s a huge step forward. And importantly, these reductions have gone hand in hand with improvements in productivity and animal health.

Data is another area where our approach is attracting attention. We have captured information on antimicrobial use from thousands of farms, and we’re using that data to inform decision-making. In a complex area like this, it’s not just about having the technology – it’s about using it well. Gathering data is only half the job. Making it useful is where the real value lies.

That’s why we’re supporting study tours and international exchanges. Most recently, we have been planning a study visit to the Netherlands, where they have adopted a more regulatory route, with strict bans and restrictions on certain antibiotics. There is a lot we can learn from how Dutch farmers and vets have responded. But equally, our voluntary approach is one that we can share with them.

This reciprocal learning is at the heart of what we’re doing. We are drawing on global best practice, but we’re also being recognised for the expertise that exists here in Wales. The Arwain DGC programme is being talked about internationally, and rightly so.

Ultimately, this is about doing things that work. We want Welsh farmers and vets to produce high-quality food for markets here and abroad. That means meeting animal health regulations and ensuring our practices stand up to scrutiny. Our lamb, for example, is sold across Europe, and the choices we make on farm in Wales have a direct impact on our ability to access and maintain those markets.

This is a long-term challenge, but we are making progress. With the right combination of technology, collaboration and continued learning, I believe we can continue to lead and continue to learn in the global effort to tackle antimicrobial resistance.