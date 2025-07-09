Deadline Approaching for Wales STEM Awards Entries

The countdown is on for entries to the Wales STEM Awards 2025, with just two weeks left to submit nominations before the deadline on Friday 25th July.

Celebrating the brightest talent and boldest innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the awards aim to recognise the organisations and individuals making a real difference to Wales’ STEM landscape.

Now in their sixth year, the awards feature 15 categories, including STEM Company of the Year, STEM Woman of the Year, and Innovation in STEM. Winners will be revealed at a prestigious ceremony on 16th October at the Holland House Hotel, Cardiff.

Martin McHugh, newly appointed Chair of Judges and former CEO of CSA Catapult, urged potential nominees not to miss out:

“These awards shine a much-needed spotlight on the people and companies powering STEM forward in Wales. With just two weeks to go, I’d encourage anyone doing impactful work in the sector to put themselves forward. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate your achievements and gain wider recognition.”

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, added:

“We know there are so many unsung heroes across Wales championing STEM—from start-ups to long-established companies, educators to engineers. This is your chance to tell your story. The deadline is fast approaching, so don’t delay.”

This year’s awards are supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Metropolitan University, with category sponsors including CSA Catapult and Wynne Jones IP, who have joined as sponsor of the Innovation in STEM category. Further sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses looking to engage with Wales’ thriving STEM community.

The organisers say the importance of celebrating STEM in Wales has never been greater. A growing skills shortage in STEM could cost the UK economy £120 billion by 2030 if left unaddressed. In Wales, the manufacturing sector alone employs over 147,000 people, highlighting the vital role STEM plays in the nation’s future prosperity.

Past winners have included pioneering companies such as Antiverse, Ipsen Biopharm, and Wales Interactive, and inspiring individuals like Claire Jenkins from the Intellectual Property Office and Georgia Cox from Tata Steel UK.

The Wales STEM Awards are jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar.