Visualisation Company Secures UK-Wide Public Sector Access

Caerphilly-based visualisation solutions provider Dynamic X has accessed new contract opportunities across the public sector.

Dynamic X has been a trusted name in 3D visualisation, CGI, and immersive digital media for over a decade. Supporting developers, architects, and housing organisations, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions including interactive walkthroughs, cinematic flythroughs, and real-time rendering. These tools are tailored to enhance planning, stakeholder engagement, and communication for both public and private sector clients.

Thanks to expert guidance from Business Wales, the firm has successfully earned a place on the UK-wide Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Framework, a position that will enable Dynamic X to tender for contracts that could see its expanding range of services deployed across the public sector UK-wide.

The latest service launched by the firm enables health and safety simulations using virtual reality (VR) for the construction and built environment sectors. The immersive training experiences aim to replace traditional classroom methods, helping workers identify real-world risks, adopt safe practices, and reduce accidents on site.

Wanting to expand the borders of the business, Chief Growth Officer Mahesh Dilhan sought out support from Business Wales’ experts to improve its supplier credentials, refine their tender submission strategy, and grow its team to pursue more prestigious contracts.

Business Wales Supply Chain Adviser Elgan Richards provided support to Dynamic X, assisting them to secure a position on the CCS Framework, and reach new businesses through tendering.

As well as contributing to Dynamic X’s portfolio which includes Construction Excellence Wales, Cornwall Housing, Seconique Furniture, and global software company Platned, the company’s position on the framework reinforces their reputation as a trusted supplier to the government sector, laying a strong foundation for continued growth in South Wales and throughout the UK.

Commenting on the guidance provided by Business Wales, Chief Growth Officer Mahesh Dilhan said:

“Securing a place on the Crown Commercial Service Framework is a major milestone for the Dynamic X team, and Business Wales’ guidance has played a key role in making this happen. Elgan’s insights have helped inform our approach to tendering and as a result have improved the quality of our submissions incredibly. Having Business Wales as a sounding board has been invaluable and has given us the confidence to pursue national contracts.”

Business Wales also advised Dynamic X on its internal HR practices. The company has now implemented an employee appraisal framework and has become a Living Wage Employer. The company has also partnered with Venture Graduate to offer roles to recent engineering and VFX graduates with the aim of growing the company organically and strengthening the local economy. Recently Dynamic X was named ‘Best Luxury and Architect Visualisation and Design Studio’ in Wales at the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards, for its innovation and excellence in the luxury architecture sector.

Business Wales Supply Chain Adviser, Elgan Richards, said:

“I was happy to provide Mahesh and the Dynamic X team with tendering support. Their commitment to improving the quality of their submissions and striving for excellence has been essential to their success. Securing a place on the Crown Commercial Service Framework is a well-earned achievement and a testament to the team’s hard work. I know that this opportunity will continue to open doors for Dynamic X and will be a great driver for success.”

Mahesh will be working with Business Wales to further expand Dynamic X’s presence in international markets.