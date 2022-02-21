Luxury Lodges Partners With Rental Firm to Meet Demand in West Wales

Surge in demand for staycations prompts deal with managed holiday rental to help manage UK-wide portfolio

Luxury Lodges has partnered with managed holiday rental company LandalGreenParks to help manage its portfolio of UK-wide destinations following a surge in the demand for staycations.

Luxury Lodges owns four exclusive hotel-quality resorts across the country including Dylan Coastal Resort in west Wales, Whitbarrow in the Lake District, and Burn Coastal Retreat and Clowance in Cornwall, all of which have benefited from recent multimillion-pound investment and improvements. The new partnership will allow LandalGreenParks to showcase the sites on its platforms and support the management of the rental side of the business.

The affiliation between Luxury Lodges and Landal comes amid increasing demand for quality holiday lets in desirable UK destinations which began during the pandemic and shows no sign of slowing now restrictions have been lifted.

Luxury Lodges Managing Director Ross Grieve said:

It is a pleasure to announce the new partnership and we look forward to working with Landal GreenParks to showcase the resort experiences we have created. Having already invested millions into creating some of the finest resorts in the country we have taken the decision to expand our rental offering alongside our holiday home ownership scheme, with both markets experiencing a huge surge in popularity. By working with Landal we can build on the continuing uplift in UK vacationing and fulfil the demand that is there.”

Landal GreenParks UK Managing Director Paul Hardingham said: