Cardiff’s Glamdeva Set For Expansion With Appointment of New CEO

UK’s leading online booking platform for mobile hair and makeup sets its sights on a major year of expansion

Glamdeva has welcomed Louise Santaana as its new CEO. The former Head of Private Banking and Lending at Lloyds has been immediately charged with doubling its operations over the next 12 months and creating a host of new jobs at its Cardiff headquarters.

The qualified lawyer turned finance expert will use her skills and experience working with high-growth businesses to explore strategic partnerships, new advertising and marketing campaigns and, longer-term, the potential of attracting external finance.

She will look to leverage the firm’s exceptional customer experience journey to expand the Glamdeva community across the UK, as well as increase the number of artists and stylists on its platform to more than 1,000. Glamdeva was founded by Gurinder Randeva in 2019.

There are also plans in place to expand the offering from makeup and hair to include nails, eyebrows and the increasingly popular world of aesthetics.

This is such an exciting time for Glamdeva, with the technology firmly established and a growing number of users and stylists/artists wanting to join our community. 2022 is going to be the year we scale,” explained Louise, who has also worked in law, commercial banking and corporate finance. “In a fast-paced world where people don’t have time to go into salons or the city centre for an appointment, we can bring beauty and hair services to your door using our easy-to-use online marketplace.”

Glamdeva.com allows the client to simply their booking details and compare real-time prices of 400 approved beauty and hair specialists within seconds. It will display a range of local and national professionals, along with their prices, recent photos of their work and the distance from their location. If users are happy with the price and the artist, payment is taken using a secure gateway and direct communication to the stylist is given.

A member of the Glamdeva onboarding team works with the professionals to verify their expertise and experience, before giving them access to the cloud-based booking system where they can control everything about their business including the services they offer, prices, availability, and operating days and times. They can also set their coverage and the maximum miles they will cover.

Gurinder Randeva, Founder of Glamdeva, was delighted with the appointment: “This is a fantastic coup for our business at exactly the right time as we look to scale quickly. Louise has a wealth of finance and business experience that she can bring to the company, not to mention a network of contacts that we can use to explore new partnerships and opportunities.”

Outside of work, Louise is a trustee and treasurer for a national charity and an active member of her local church.

