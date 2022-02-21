Initiative on Future of Welsh Natural Environment Launched

The people of Wales are being urged to have their say on the future of Wales’ natural environment

The Nature and Us initiative aims to involve people across Wales in tackling the climate and nature emergencies.

The initiative, facilitated by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and supported by the Welsh Government, will start with a 10-week ‘national conversation’, following on the global talks at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow and Wales Climate Week in November. It will look at the changes that are happening to the environment and the role that individuals, businesses and organisations can play in getting things back on the right track.

The initiative will use the results from the national conversation to develop a shared vision for the future of the natural environment. Nature and Us will explore what actions are needed now, as a country and as individuals, to look after the natural environment for future generations, including key areas for change, such as the way our energy, transport and food systems are operating and whether they could be adapted to better deliver for nature in the future.

Businesses and public sector organisations are being encouraged to get involved by letting their staff, members and customers know about the campaign, or even organising their own Nature and Us events.

The campaign has already won support from the likes of Nature and Us ambassador Richard Parks, who urges others to have their say.

Nature and Us is a campaign to involve everyone in Wales in an open and frank discussion about the future of our natural environment. “We know that the people of Wales – from individuals to companies to government – each have a role to play in protecting our natural environment, but not everyone feels empowered to have their opinion. This campaign aims to make sure we all, regardless of our postcode, race, gender or age, together, can decide what changes we need to make. “I’m committed to having my say and would encourage every Welsh citizen to use their voice. “We need to act now to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, and we also want to create a vision for our children's future. A vision that everyone in Wales can see themselves in, one that is achievable and one we can all get behind.”

Clare Pillman, Chief Executive at Natural Resource Wales, said:

Nature and Us is all about the people of Wales coming together in a joint effort to protect our natural environment. We need to act now to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, but we also want to develop a vision for our future. A future everyone in Wales feels is fair and achievable.” “The only way we can do this is by making sure we hear from as many voices as possible from across society.”

Climate Change Minister Julie James said:

Tackling the climate and nature emergencies is at the heart of everything we do – we must protect our environment for future generations. Conversations like this one being hosted by Natural Resources Wales are so important because we need a ‘Team Wales’ approach if we are to achieve our ambitious plans to restore nature. “I would encourage everyone to take the time to find out more about the Nature and Us campaign and to make sure their voices are heard.”

People can read information about climate and nature emergencies, have their say by completing a survey, or register for online events. There are also tools to support community groups and school groups hosting their own conversations, and sharing their results in more creative ways, such as creating poetry, artwork or short films. Visit www.natureandus.wales to get involved.