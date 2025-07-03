£11.4m Programme Boosts City Centre Housing and Commercial Space

Dozens of new city centre homes are being created with the help of Swansea Council funding support.

They are part of an £11.4 million, two-year programme delivered by the council to boost homes and commercial spaces. More than £7 million of the funding came from the Welsh Government Transforming Towns scheme, with £4.3 million coming from private investment.

The grants and loans have also helped bring new homes to other Swansea locations, the council said.

Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said:

“As Swansea's £1 billion regeneration continues at pace, it's great to see us helping deliver new homes for private individuals and families. “This is bringing more life to key retail areas, meaning new opportunities for businesses.”

City centre buildings with new homes – above existing or new commercial premises – include:

1-3 Dillwyn Street – nine apartments at and next to the former Singleton Hotel

86 High Street – nine apartments above the ground floor at the former White Swan pub

19 Kingsway – two apartments on the upper floors

22-23 High Street – six new apartments on the upper floors above new commercial space

263-265 Oxford Street and 9 Portland Street – 11 new apartments on upper floors above the new Principality Building Society branch

266-267 Oxford Street – 10 new apartments on the upper floors above Shoezone

61 Kingsway and 26 Park St – six apartments on upper floors above ground level

2 Castle Gardens – nine apartments on the upper floors above the former XP Gaming

A similar transformation is taking place at Morriston’s former St Johns Church, with four apartments.

Developer Jordan Evans, of Sixx Group, said:

“Swansea’s city centre is undergoing real transformation, and we see strong potential in delivering high-quality homes in such a central, connected location. “Converting the former Singleton Hotel into nine contemporary apartments is both a commercially sound investment and a meaningful contribution to the city’s regeneration. “By repurposing a well-known building, we're adding long-term value to the area while meeting the growing demand for modern, city-based living.”

Developer Suki Kullar, of Kullar Property, said:

“The redevelopment of the former White Swan into nine high-quality apartments and three commercial units is a key step in bringing life back to this part of High Street. “Projects like this are essential to regenerate the city centre and to create much-needed homes and local business opportunities.”

Developer Nick Founds, of Trinity Landmark, said: