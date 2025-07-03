Tourism Leaders Warn Visitor Levy Decision ‘Could be Made Without Crucial Data’

Mid Wales tourism industry leaders have voiced concerns that the Welsh Government is pressing ahead with a proposed tourism tax “before fully understanding the potential impacts”.

The Visitor Levy Bill has passed the third stage in the Senedd, which means it will likely be approved later this month before seeking Royal Assent from the King.

The new legislation will give councils the power to charge people up to £1.30 per person, per night for overnight stays in visitor accommodation.

The Welsh Government estimates the levy could raise around £33 million a year if adopted by all local authorities across Wales.

However, councils can choose not to introduce the charge which Pembrokeshire, Wrexham, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf have already done. The Vale of Glamorgan Council, Swansea Council and Newport City Council say they have no current plans to pursue the tax.

Tourism leaders have warned that the tourism tax could cost more to administer than it actually raises.

Leaders at MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, say they are very concerned.

They have called for the tourism tax to be delayed until there is a register of all tourism businesses in Wales, ensuring that unregistered rivals cannot unfairly operate under the radar and avoid bills.

Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru chief executive, is disappointed that the Senedd rejected an amendment to compile this register before a tourism tax decision is made.

“Members of the Senedd are being asked to make a decision without crucial data or a full understanding of the potential impacts,” she said. “Robust, evidence-led policymaking is vital, especially when rural communities and the wider visitor economy are already under immense strain. “Policies like this could potentially have long-lasting and damaging consequences, as we saw with the 182-day rule, which was intended to target second homes. Instead, we are already seeing the evidence that it is harming genuine tourism businesses and farming families across Mid Wales, which the sector had previously warned was a likely outcome. “Decisions must be properly reviewed and scrutinised as part of a joined-up approach, not taken in isolation. Our politicians need to be 100 per cent sure that due diligence has been done when being asked to decide a policy which could have severe, unintended consequences, particularly in rural areas. “If the visitor levy is truly in the best interests of Wales, as it should be, taking the time to get it right isn’t just sensible, it’s vital.”

Suzy Davies, MWT Cymru’s vice chairman, also warned about the wider impact of the levy. She said: