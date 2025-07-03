Swansea Sea Defences Project Creates Jobs and Training Opportunities

A high-profile Swansea development has brought work for hundreds of people – including some learning new skills.

The Knights Brown workforce – including sub-contractors – attached to Swansea Council’s Mumbles coastal protection project has numbered up to 100 every day. Among them are a number of workers hired by the firm during the course of the scheme.

Once complete, the council said the strengthened sea wall and improved prom will protect the community for generations to come and attract many thousands of visitors.

Apprentice civil engineer Porsche Demery, aged 18, of Morriston, said:

“I’m proud to be working on such an important project.

“There are always challenges as with any major scheme, there are problems to solve and a huge range of tasks to complete. Every day’s different. “I’m excited to be part of the construction industry – it has a wide range of jobs and helps people develop a wide range of skills.”

Apprentice quantity surveyor Brandon Worth, aged 22, of Port Talbot, said:

“My role with Knights Brown has allowed me to make a real-life impact on the Mumbles coastal protection scheme. “I’ve been able to broaden my skillset and I’m being treated really well by everybody here – the Knights Brown workforce is really supportive. “I was attracted to the industry because it offers the ability to make towns and cities more inviting and environmentally friendly.”

Council cabinet member Andrew Stevens, said:

“It’s great to see new work skills being developed on our Mumbles project. “It illustrates that local communities are benefiting from the scheme, by getting people into work. “I thank Knights Brown, our main contractors, working with us to create a number of new posts to help them deliver this scheme on our behalf. “The result will be Mumbles becoming a more resilient and attractive visitor destination.”

Knights Brown divisional director Andrew Eilbeck said:

“We are proud of our dedication to apprenticeships, which demonstrates our commitment to nurturing local talent and offering valuable opportunities for individuals beginning their careers in the industry. “Through the Mumbles Coastal Protection Scheme, we are pleased to contribute to the community by promoting skill development and supporting sustainable employment, leaving a lasting and positive legacy for the local area. “We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver this scheme. Their expertise, commitment, and collaborative approach have been instrumental in the project's success.”

Knights Brown staffing at Mumbles has also been helped – through a number of other recruits – by Swansea Council’s Beyond Bricks and Mortar team which helps deliver additional benefits from council contracts. These boosts include apprenticeships, jobs and work experience for Swansea residents.

The multi-million pound Mumbles coastal protection project is on course for completion this summer.

Its aim is to safeguard the community, its seafront homes, businesses, organisations, facilities and events from rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

The prom has been improved for visitors, with improved accessibility, more greenery, new public art and more play opportunities.

The project is mainly funded by the Welsh Government.