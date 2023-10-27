Welsh Tourism Leaders Invited to Key Sustainability Summit

Tourism industry leaders from across Wales are being invited to attend a key event to help plan a sustainable future for global travel.

The Reset Travel summit aims to showcase how the travel, tourism and hospitality sector is leading the transformation towards a positive impact for nature, people and the planet.

The summit, which takes place at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London on November 3rd, will bring together leading individuals, businesses, academics and institutions who are shaping the sustainable future of the industry

Now in its third year, Reset Travel was launched by TLC Harmony, a Welsh sustainable tourism business.

Its founder Nicki Page, from Penarth, said with overseas visitor numbers to Wales decreasing, it was important that colleagues from the public and private sector in Wales understand the issues affecting tourism.

“Sustainable practice is no longer a choice, it’s essential to ensure the future of our industry and more importantly, the planet that we call home,” she said. “Reset Travel is focused on sharing specific solutions that will enable businesses in Wales to operate more sustainably in travel, tourism, hospitality and hotel development. “With the arrival of significant fines for non-compliance for emission targets, never has it been more important to understand how to measure and mitigate your carbon footprint. “Amsterdam banning cruise ships because they are not in line with the city’s sustainable ambitions shows us the direction of travel for the industry.”

At the summit, a panel of leading innovators will share new software developed for the travel sector to help businesses calculate and reduce the harm to nature of their products and services.

Global leaders in the travel sector, including ambassadors and ministers of tourism will share insights on how businesses can benefit from a sustainability ‘dividend’ and avoid greenwashing.

And a panel of leading hoteliers will discuss how they provide hospitality sustainably.

Speakers include Dr Taleb Rifai, former Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, and Dr Abdullah Al Nuaimi, former Minister for Infrastructure and Climate Change in the UAE.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://tlcharmony.com/reset2023/