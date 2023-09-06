Welsh Tech Firm Shortlisted for Two Regional Business Awards

A pioneering technology company hoping to revolutionise blood glucose monitoring has been shortlisted for two accolades at this year’s Wales Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Awards.

Afon Technology has been named as a finalist in the Innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Award category and STEM Start Up of the Year category at the prestigious Welsh business awards.

The Monmouthshire-based company has been shortlisted for two awards as a result of its commitment to developing a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device, which is tipped to transform the lives of those with diabetes.

Afon Technology’s pain-free continuous blood glucose sensor is set to make life easier for people with diabetes by removing the need for needles when monitoring blood sugar levels.

Sabih Chaudhry, CEO for Afon Technology, said:

“We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for not just one but two accolades at this year’s Wales STEM Awards.

“It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire Afon team. Being recognised as a finalist for two awards is a validation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of diabetes technology whilst also making a positive impact on the STEM landscape in Wales.” “We look forward to continuing our mission of driving innovation and contributing to the growth and progress of the STEM community in the region.”

The Wales STEM Awards is back for the third time to shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals raising the profile of STEM in Wales.

The awards will once again celebrate organisations and individuals leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising the aspirations of the next generation.

The 55 shortlisted finalists across the awards’ 13 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, October 13.

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the STEM in Wales Awards said:

“We were blown away by the talent, innovation and dedication amongst the organisations and individuals who entered this year’s Wales STEM Awards. “The calibre of the organisations, projects and individuals working hard across the country to further the STEM agenda is undeniable.” “We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the inspiring work being done across Wales at the awards evening in October.”

Dr Louise Bright, Head of Judges and Founder of Wales Women in STEM Network, said:

“The Wales STEM Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate some of the remarkable people and achievements in the STEM sector. “I am so pleased to see the volume and quality of applications for these awards growing every year. In shortlisting the entries, the judges have read about some amazing people and initiatives, demonstrating a strong STEM sector in Wales and one we should be proud of.” “I am very much looking forward to meeting the shortlisted nominees for judging and hearing more about their endeavours. Well done to all those who have been shortlisted.”

Afon Technology’s non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring sensor is worn on the inside of the wrist with or without a watch, and it feeds back to the user’s chosen smart device to display blood glucose data.

Unlike the current continuous glucose monitoring devices, it will measure blood glucose levels in real-time without the need to penetrate the skin at all, making it easier to manage the condition, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and limb amputations.

Companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are rumoured to have been trying to develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but so far none have been successful. Afon Technology hopes to win the race to this important milestone.

Preliminary clinical research gives people with diabetes hope that such a device could become a reality in the near future.