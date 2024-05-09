College Alumna to Compete at ‘Skills Olympics’

A former Cardiff and Vale College student has been selected to represent the UK at the ‘Skills Olympics’.

Ruby Pile, who studied an HND in Hospitality Management at the college, will compete as part of Team UK in the WorldSkills competition, commonly known as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

The competition takes place in France in September.

Ruby, who works at the prestigious Michelin-star Restaurant Hywel Jones at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa near Bath, will compete in the Restaurant Service category.

Team UK is selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK in partnership with learning company Pearson.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953. At WorldSkills Lyon 2024, 1,500 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions will compete in 62 professions with the aim of being named the world’s best in their chosen skill.

Ruby said:

“I’m so proud of myself for getting selected to represent the UK in my skill. Hard work and dedication really does pay off.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations and a massive well done to Ruby for making it to Team UK in the WorldSkills Finals which will be held in France later this year – it will be an amazing opportunity that not many young people get to experience. “It’s such an impressive achievement. Ruby has shone at every level of the WorldSkills and Skills Competition Wales contests, and her reward is representing the UK in the international finals. I’d also like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all of the college staff who have supported Ruby to reach this exceptional level.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“The UK’s participation in the ‘Skills Olympics’ will provide vital insights to ensure we can develop our apprenticeship and training programmes, to make them truly world-class.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said: