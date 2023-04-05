Welsh Seafood to Shine at Global Show

Welsh Seafood will double its presence this month at the industry’s largest global event – Seafood Expo Global (April 25th – 27th).

Held in Barcelona, more than 80 countries will be exhibiting at the event, which in 2022 saw more than 1,550 companies vying for the attention of nearly 27,000 industry professionals looking for everything from seafood to processing equipment.

The Spanish city is a major European seafood hub, and Seafood Expo Global is returning for a second year to Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue – one of the largest exhibition venues in Europe.

More extensive than any previous Expo, the 2023 event covers more than 49,000 net square meters of exhibit space and is 23% larger than last year’s event.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, said:

“Seafood Expo Global is an important event where Welsh seafood businesses can showcase their fantastic produce. “Having a presence in Barcelona will bring the Welsh industry to the attention of an international audience and potential customers.”

The Welsh Government funded stand is being co-ordinated by the Food and Drink Wales Seafood Cluster, and four companies will be travelling to Spain for the event. Ross Shellfish Ltd and South Quay Shellfish will be making their debuts in Barcelona and will be joined on the stand by second-time exhibitors The Lobster Pot and Ocean Bay Seafoods.

Visitors to the Welsh Seafood stand (number 4C301) will have a taster of what Wales has to offer, courtesy of chef Harri Alun from the renowned Carden Park Hotel.

While at the stand, they will also be able to hear more about the work of the Wales Seafood Cluster – a Cywain-facilitated project that encourages collaborative working among companies and individuals in the seafood industry.

Jason Thomas from South Quay Shellfish in Holyhead is looking forward to the event. He said:

“We attended Seafood Expo Global a few years ago when it was held in Brussels, so going to Barcelona will be a new experience for us. It will be a great opportunity to meet new and existing customers and hear the latest developments in the seafood world.”

Nia Griffith, North Wales Seafood Cluster Manager, said: