Welsh Pubs Need More Help with Business Rates

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has welcomed the announcement by the Welsh Government that they will be extending help for high street businesses, including pubs, with the cost of Business Rates.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans AM has announced that the Welsh Government’s High Street and Retail Rate Relief Scheme will be extended for 2020-21.

Business properties with a rateable value up to £50,000 can receive up to £2,500 towards the cost of Business Rates under the £24.2 million scheme.

However, the Campaign has called on the Welsh Government to go further and set up a support scheme specifically to help for pubs burdened by Business Rates.

The Campaign wants to see a specific fund to lower bills for pubs, as already operates in England, to help reduce the rate of pub closures.

CAMRA Director for Wales Chris Charters said: