Welsh Producers to Exhibit to World Audience at National Geographic Traveller Food Festival

Flavours of Wales will be brought to a globe-trotting public audience later this month at a food event aimed at consumers keen to sample world cuisine.

Welsh food and drink producers will be exhibiting at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival (July 15th & 16th) under the auspices of Welsh Government Food & Drink Wales at stand C2 (mezzanine level).

Taking to the Wales stand will be an array of food and drink from Radnor Preserves, Grounds For Good, Cwm Farm Charcuterie Products, Rogue Welsh Cakes, Mydflower, and Derw Coffee.

Also exhibiting will be Pembrokeshire micro distillery Still Wild Drinks, who will be in the festival’s Marketplace area.

The producers will be offering samples to visitors to try before they buy, as well as details of how their products can be purchased online for home delivery.

There will also be a showcase of Welsh products that have UK GI (Geographical Indication) status – legal protection due to their origin and authenticity – including Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffili (PGI) cheese from Caws Cenarth.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said:

“Wales’ culture and history have always attracted and excited visitors from around the world, and our high quality food and drink are a key part of this. “The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our brilliant Welsh products to an international audience. “I wish the Welsh companies attending a very successful event.”

Held at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London, the event attracts travel-loving members of the public who are keen to explore new tastes and places from across the world, including South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and the Middle East.

Top chefs from across the continents will demonstrate a host of international dishes, and internationally-renowned food writers will share stories of their travels and inspiration.

More than 6,000 visitors – including writers, bloggers, and food and drink industry buyers – attended last year’s event – sampling cuisine from as far afield as Louisiana, the Seychelles, Ecuador and Montenegro.

This year’s delights include demonstrations of dishes from Portugal, Azerbaijan, and the Amazon.

It will be the third time Joanna Morgan of multi-award-winning Radnor Preserves has attended the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival. She has exhibited at the event since its inception in 2019 and her products are available at several prestigious food and drink retailers in London.

Joanna said,