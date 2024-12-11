Welsh Museum Bridging Gaps in the Nation’s History Seeks Vital Sponsorship

An Anglesey-based museum is requesting urgent financial support to help preserve Welsh heritage and allow it to continue serving the community.

The Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust, which has been open for 25 years, promotes the history of the Menai Suspension Bridge and the Britannia Bridge, two feats of engineering that revolutionised UK travel in the 19th century.

Despite welcoming more than 200 visitors in 2024 during its limited opening hours, the volunteer-led company is in danger of permanent closure due to a lack of funds.

The need to regulate the temperature to protect the artefacts from erosion – most notably the painting of John Hemingway, stonemason and contractor on the Britannia Bridge – means large energy bills are unsustainable.

With an annual target of £5,000 to remain in operation, the charity has received £2,500 from leading civil engineering firm Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK.

Offering pupils on school visits the opportunity to construct a mini suspension and tubular bridge, the museum showcases the creative side of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and provides a space for community group gatherings.

All of this will be lost if financial goals remain unmet, with a member of the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust saying:

“The depth of knowledge we have of the region simply can’t be replicated, and so we’re reliant on generous donations like that from Jones Bros. “Should we exceed our yearly target, we would love to transform our facilities to become net zero and have already completed a green assessment to understand what the next steps would be. “The changes would include implementing underfloor heating, photovoltaic panels, double glazing, and a disabled access ramp allowing us to reduce our bills to nought whilst improving accessibility in the long-term. “With the Menai Suspension Bridge’s 200th anniversary in 2026, it would truly be fantastic if we were still running in order to celebrate the occasion.”

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK chairman Huw Jones MBE said:

“We are always passionate about improving and enriching local communities, and with the museum playing a key role in educating people about Welsh history, we were more than happy to lend our support. “Through a combination of its STEM activities and expert insight, we recognise the value the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust brings in inspiring future engineers, and long may it continue to stimulate and engage visitors.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.