Welsh Lenders Unite at Principality Stadium Event

Four of Wales’ leading lenders united to discuss the current financial landscape with more than 150 mortgage brokers at Principality Stadium.

The event which was organised by Principality Building Society, Hodge, Monmouthshire Building Society, and Swansea Building Society, featured a panel debate with insights and predictions on the housing market in Wales.

Principality CEO Julie-Ann Haines, Hodge CEO David Landen, Swansea Building Society’s CEO Alun Williams, and Monmouthshire Building Society’s Chief Customer Officer Eve Wilkins shared their thoughts during the panel, where topics included the UK Mortgage Charter. In addition to networking opportunities, attendees received a valuation and market update from Connells and a presentation from the Mortgage Action Climate Group.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO of Principality, said:

“Our common purpose as a group of lenders is to put our customers and members first during these volatile economic times, so it was great to join forces and bring this event to our broker partners, who support them in finding a home every day. Principality has signed up to the UK Government’s Mortgage Charter which will give confidence to people worried about meeting their mortgage costs that real help is at hand. It is important as lenders we encourage our mortgage customers who have concerns around financial difficulties, to reach out to us so that we can talk to them.”

David Landon, Hodge CEO, said: