Welsh Lamb Featured at Special Embassy Event in Dubai

PGI Welsh Lamb has been featured at a special event at the British Embassy in Dubai, highlighting its position as the leading premium and sustainable choice for red meat.

Organised by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the event was titled ‘A Celebration of Welsh Lamb’ and included a VIP guestlist featuring key buyers and decision makers from across the region.

Guests heard about Welsh farmers’ sustainable farming practices. It was highlighted how Wales’ climate and topography made it one of the most sustainable places in the world to produce red meat and, most importantly, how this creates a taste and quality which is unrivaled and uniquely Welsh.

An address was also given by HM Majesty’s Trade Commissioner and Consul-General, Oliver Christian. Guests were treated to a three-course menu featuring charred PGI Welsh Lamb Shoulder and herb roasted Welsh Lamb loin. The menu was created by leading Dubai-based Executive Chef Russell Impiazzi and also included a range of other leading Welsh food products including Halen Môn Seasalt, Tŷ Nant Water, Snowdonia Cheese and Penderyn Whiskey.

Laura Pickup, Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections at HCC explained: