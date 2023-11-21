Welsh Food and Drink Companies Set Their Sights on Singapore

Organised by the Welsh Government, the Trade Development Visit to Singapore provides a platform to engage with potential partners, distributors, and buyers in the region. The visit aims to highlight Wales’ diverse range of high-quality products, including dairy, bakery and alcohol products.

Importing about 90% of its food and drinks consumption, Singapore is a country with great potential for Welsh food and drinks exports, as the sector sets its sights on further growth.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths, said:

“This Trade Development Visit provides a great opportunity to showcase Wales’ excellent food and drink, and support our businesses to build important connections on an international stage. “Singapore has great potential for the industry and I wish the producers attending a successful visit. I look forward to hearing about the positive impact this trade development opportunity will have on our food and drink sector.

Companies participating on the Trade Development Visit have meetings with buyers, store visits, and are attending networking events, allowing the producers to interact directly with Singaporean importers, retailers, and consumers.

Attending in person are Daffodil Foods, Daioni, and Zero2Five. Meanwhile, those providing products for the showcase tasting are Village Bakery, Monty’s Brewing, Snowdonia Cheese, Tan Y Castell, Penderyn, Halen Môn, Morgan’s Brew Tea, and Hensol Castle Distillery.

One company hoping to build on links already created in the region is Daffodil Foods, a small independent and manufacturer of dairy and plant-based products.

Lynne Rowlands, Director of Daffodil Foods, said,

“Participating in this Trade Development Visit is a fantastic opportunity for us. We are currently exporting to Hong Kong and Japan, through connections made at previous Welsh Government BlasCymru/TasteWales events. “We are keen to grow our export business and we are aware that Afternoon Tea is very popular in South-East Asia. Therefore, we are attending the Trade Development Visit to Singapore to talk to buyers and experts and learn more about this market. We hope that we can find importers, distributors and customers for our Welsh Clotted Cream to help grow our business through Singapore and Malaysia.”

One of the companies making up a strong list of Welsh producers in the product showcase is the award-winning family bakery, Tan Y Castell. Owner Paul Mear said,

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Tan Y Castell Bakery’s participation in the Trade Development Visit to Singapore, an initiative led by the Welsh Government. Our previous engagements in Japan, South Korea, and Australia, whether in person or virtually, stands as testament to the exemplary planning and strategic partnerships fostered through these events. The Welsh Government has consistently facilitated meaningful introductions to key distributors and partners, aiding in our expansion into new markets.”

Due to its strong relationship with the United Kingdom, and as being part of the Commonwealth, there is awareness of Welsh products and appreciation of British food and culture.

Singapore is a gateway to other South-East Asia markets, and with an economic growth of 4.6% in 2021 and a GDP per capita reaching over £58,000, locals have high purchasing power so there is a market for high-end and artisan Welsh products.

Unlocking new markets brings even greater opportunities for these businesses to not only showcase their quality produce around the world, but also generate more revenue and increase profits.

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with exporting please visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/export/