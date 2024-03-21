Welsh Food and Drink Companies Forge New Connections in Asia

Some of Wales’ best known food and drink companies have recently returned from Japan, where they have been promoting the best of what Wales has to offer at Asia’s largest food and drink exhibition.

Supported by the Welsh Government, seven food and drink producers from Wales attended Foodex Japan, under the Cymru/Wales banner, with many returning having made important new contacts, that will hopefully lead to lucrative orders.

Among the Welsh exhibitors were Calon Wen, Castle Dairies, Edwards – The Welsh Butcher, Glamorgan Brewing, Hybu Cig Cymru, Mydflower and Ty Nant.

Welsh food and drink exports to non-EU countries were worth £203m in 2022, a large increase from £176m in 2021. This is also a significant increase over the longer term, increasing by £58m since 2018. The value of Welsh food and drink exports to Asia and Oceania in 2022 was £47m.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths, said

“Foodex Japan is an important event for Welsh food and drink companies to showcase their high-quality products, build valuable contacts and expand their exports in a country which is known for its food culture. “The Welsh Government offers a number of programmes to assist businesses attending trade events on the world stage, such as Foodex, and I would encourage anyone with an interest to get in touch with the team and find out how we can help.”

Foodex Japan is a four day event, held at Tokyo Big Sight, and hosted over 2,500 leading food and drink companies from more than 60 countries and regions. It is a hub for numerous business negotiations with top food and drink buyers from across Asia, as well as Japan. It provides a key opportunity to promote and build on the reputation of Welsh food and drink and connect with new customers across the region.

Conwy based multi-award-winning food brand Edwards – The Welsh Butcher was one of the companies on the Cymru/Wales stand and Jeremy Stoker felt it was a worthwhile visit,

“Foodex was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our high-quality Welsh ‘meat’ products to an international audience. We were delighted to have ‘interest’ from attendees. We are excited to continue building our brand and expanding our reach in the Asian market.”

Another company hoping to pick up some orders is south west Wales based dry sparkling wines from traditionally foraged local ingredients producers Mydflower Ltd, as Michael Dew-Veal explains,

“Events such as Foodex offered us the chance to show off our products to an extensive audience but it’s also an opportunity to meet with buyers and gain insight into new markets. This kind of event allows us the chance to look at expanding our market further.”

Caerphilly based Castle Dairies attracted quite a bit of interest with their range of award-winning butters and spreadable butters, as David Cooknell explains,

“We were thrilled to attend Foodex and showcase our products to the Asian market. The event was a great success as we were able to connect with many potential customers. It is now the case of following up on that interest and turning it into sales.”

Foodex was held at Tokyo Big Sight on 5-8 March with 7 Welsh businesses in attendance being showcased on the Cymru/Wales stand.

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with reaching new markets through trade event visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/growing-your-business/trade-events

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with exporting please visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/export/