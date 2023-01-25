Welsh Firm Object Matrix Acquired by US Firm DataCore

Welsh Media archive specialist Object Matrix with customers including BBC Cymru Wales, has been bought out by US software company DataCore.

Object Matrix was founded in Wales in 2003 with the idea of storing video workflow data on disk in object storage form rather than on LTO tape. The company developed its MatrixStore software product to be a pre-production archive, storing production content data and making it available on-demand. Broadcast, production, VFX, post-production and creative agency types have been customers since 2006.

It now supplies on-premises appliances, hybrid systems, and cloud storage with which broadcasters and service providers can securely manage content at all stages of the media life cycle. Object Matrix customers include NBC Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, MSG-N, ATP Media, BT, and the BBC.

Object Matrix’s best-of-breed appliances and cloud offerings will now become part of the DataCore Perifery portfolio that specializes in delivering end-to-end, application-centric solutions for edge and high-growth markets, including media and entertainment. This acquisition reinforces the Perifery line of edge devices and solutions, while adding unparalleled talent and expertise to the Perifery team.

Jonathan Morgan, CEO of Object Matrix said:

This announcement signifies an exciting new stage for Object Matrix, allowing us to extend our reach and product ambitions within DataCore while continuing to develop state-of-the-art on prem, cloud, and hybrid media storage solutions.

By leveraging DataCore’s experienced leadership team, worldwide distribution — consisting of over 400 channel partners and more than 10,000 global customers — combined with world-class engineering, sales, and marketing, we are in an excellent position.

Abhijit Dey, general manager of DataCore’s Perifery business said:

“Gartner predicts that more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed at the edge by 2025. We’re excited to expand our Perifery portfolio with innovative solutions that will enable us to lead in edge markets,”

“The Object Matrix product line perfectly complements our world-class solution portfolio, increasing reliability and agility for customers in the fast-growing media and entertainment edge market. Working with the Object Matrix team, we look forward to bringing industry-leading innovation, and providing continued technology and customer support.”