Welsh Fintech Delio Selected for FinTech Innovation Lab New York

Ten emerging technology companies have been selected to participate in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program founded by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage enterprise tech companies accelerate product and business development through in-depth engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives.

Among this year's participants is Cardiff-based fintech Delio, which has been selected from more than 200 applications across the globe, helping financial institutions address key societal challenges and develop improved digital products for customers.

The Cardiff-based fintech company, which develops investment platforms for a range of financial firms, has become one of Wales' fastest-growing businesses in recent years. After raising over £3m in investment in their 2019 Series A round, Delio expanded across the US, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Now the company hopes to bolster its position in the US through the fintech programme.

Selected by senior technology executives from the Lab's 44 participating financial institutions, the ten fintech companies will spend the next 12 weeks receiving intensive product and business-development advice, as well as mentoring from senior executives in the financial, technology and venture capital sectors.

The 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York participants are:

Cinchy (Toronto, Canada) — whose Data Fabric platform is used by a growing number of the world's most complex financial institutions to eliminate integration and data silos.

CoverGo (Hong Kong / Singapore) – which offers a configurable, modular, no-code insurance platform powered by 500+ insurance application programming interfaces (APIs) to automate processes and enable digital transformation at record speed.

Delio (Cardiff, U.K.) – whose white-labelled technology and infrastructure enables the creation of connected distribution platforms and marketplaces for transforming private markets – integrating deal origination, distribution, transaction and reporting into structured and highly configurable workflows.

Quarrio (Berkeley, Calif.) – whose conversational analytics enables sales teams to ask questions about enterprise data and receive answers within seconds.

RightFoot (San Francisco) – whose APIs enable developers to quickly and easily add student debt repayment (and soon, any type of debt repayment) capabilities into any app.

Safekeep (New York) – whose award-winning AI-driven claims solution increases recovery potential and reduces effort by as much as 90%.

SPIN Analytics (London / New York) –whose explainable AI platform, RISKROBOT™, offers 10x acceleration, automated data preparation and management, model development, regulatory documentation, validation and monitoring for credit risk management in banks.

The Climate Service (Durham, N.C.) – whose Climanomics® software as a service platform enables investors and corporations to incorporate climate risks into their strategic planning, risk management, and climate risk disclosure processes.

Util (London) – which autonomously gathers and quantifies sustainability data about companies, products, services and portfolios at scale.

Vesttoo (Tel Aviv) – which offers data-driven risk modelling for the L&P and P&C insurance markets, providing insurers and pension funds with affordable, strategic risk transfer to the capital markets, while investors benefit from uncorrelated, high-yield investments with remote loss possibilities.

Gareth Lewis, Delio's co-founder and chief executive, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a scale-up company like Delio. While we've tapped into the North American market and gained new clients over the last year, the scale of opportunities across the US is tremendous. This programme allows us to establish meaningful relationships with some of the most prominent institutions in New York.”

Delio's entry into the programme is another endorsement of the South Wales fintech scene. Commissioned by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the Kalifa fintech review named Cardiff and South Wales among the promising fintech clusters that could help the UK in its post-pandemic recovery.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO, FinTech Wales, said:

“In recent years, Wales has quietly been starting, scaling and selling amazing fintech business here in the Welsh valleys. And now, thanks to the work of Ron Kalifa, our secrets have been discovered, with South Wales and, in particular, Cardiff becoming a thriving hub for fintechs. “Gareth and the team at Delio are testament to this. Their business is going from strength to strength, and being part of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York will give them the insights to the US markets and enable further expansion. We are delighted they have been acknowledged in this way and look forward to further global expansion, which we know will always have its feet firmly in Wales.”

David Treat, a managing director in Accenture's Financial Services group and co-chair of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, said, “We welcome this year's class to the New York Lab and look forward to providing our mentorship and guidance as the companies refine their solutions. Digital innovation within financial services skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fintechs have truly led the way. Their ability to apply technology innovation in a focused, creative and unencumbered manner can help power new business models for financial services and address key societal issues, including climate change and the future of work.”