Next Welsh Government Must Create a Secure Base for Businesses to Grow

New research from FSB Wales shows that taxation (specifically business rates) will be a major concern for many firms as we move towards the May elections. When asked on which issues do you think should be the priorities for investment to boost recovery, ‘reducing the cost of doing business (e.g., business rates)’ scored highest by a large margin with 49% of respondents putting it as a top three priority.

The second highest priority for small businesses was ‘schemes to create jobs’ at 32%.

Businesses also noted that Welsh Government was the preferred level at which intervention should be made, rather than at local authority level.

The Wales Acts of 2014 and 2017 set out new taxation powers for the Welsh Government to exercise in Wales on income tax, land transaction tax and landfill tax. It also gave the power to institute new taxes in devolved areas.

This means that for the first time, this Senedd election will be one in which not only spending but taxation policy will be of key concern. In a key survey of businesses, 88% of firms thought that Welsh Government should use tax breaks to help create incentives for growth and investment.

Following an unprecedented level of engagement with businesses across Wales, FSB Wales published a comprehensive manifesto. Our Business is Wales – FSB’s vision for 2021 – 2026 the business organisation has called for:

A business rates freeze for the lifetime of the next Senedd

No income tax rises above England

Instigating a new SME test for any new Wales-specific taxes

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: