Wales Industrial Property Boom Continues into 2021

Wales’ buoyant industrial property market has continued into 2021, according to Knight Frank, with transactions of industrial units larger than 50,000 sq ft reaching 492,000 sq ft in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 132,000 sq ft for the same period last year.

Research by the global property consultancy showed that this take up figure was from five deals, with one letting and four sales taking place. The largest deal of the quarter was the sale of the 172,000 sq ft former Tech Board facility in Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale which will be the home to TVR.

The period also saw the disposal of 96,000 sq ft at Baglan Energy Park for £3.5 million.

Neil Francis, head of Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial Team in Cardiff, said:

“Availability of large industrial units remains above six million sq ft but Ford at Bridgend and Imperial Park at Newport account for 2.6 million sq ft of this space. “At St Modwen Park, Newport the new build projects comprising 30,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft are nearing construction. With good levels of interest and terms being discussed it is quite possible that one or both could be let by the Summer.”

Within South Wales the Industrial Agents Society reports that take up within the region for Q1 reached 960,000 sq ft over 84 transactions with the majority (61) being under 10,000 sq ft, which is evidenced by the good levels of interest being received on smaller developments within the area.

Tom Griffiths, surveyor with the Knight Frank Cardiff team adds:

“At Atlantic Business Park in Barry, for example, where 42 new units are being constructed there are now just eight units remaining, with capital values of over £100 per sq ft being achieved, which is setting a new level for the area. “There is a similar experience at Vale Business Park in Llandow where our client’s eight-unit scheme has five units under offer ready to complete in May.”

Neil Francis concluded: