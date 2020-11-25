Welsh Fabricator Continues Key Development of Cardiff with New Project

Wales’ leading aluminium fabricator, Dudley’s Aluminium, continues to be instrumental in the redevelopment of Cardiff’s Central Square as it begins work on a major multi-million pound project.

The Cardiff based company has secured the contract, worth in excess of £6million, with ISG and will also be working closely with Rightacres, the developer of Central Square, to ensure that the project continues to meet the high standards that are required for the multi-layered development.

The Interchange is an innovative and modern build with a mixed use set of environments. In addition to housing the capital’s new, state of the art bus and coach station, the development will also provide dynamic office and residential accommodation in a key city centre location.

Engineers from Dudley’s Aluminium will install a range of high-quality Kawneer products throughout the development including capped curtain walling and doors, as well as aluminium feature panels, high performance acoustic glass, and fire rated windows

The Interchange is the latest project in the development of Central Square that the Welsh fabricator has been involved with. Dudley’s Aluminium has previously worked with ISG on the construction of Two Central Square (a multi-use building for the law firm Hugh James and Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture) and the BBC Cymru Wales Headquarters. Dudley’s has also completed projects for office developments One, Six and Seven Central Square with Willmott Dixon and Sir Robert McAlpine respectively.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s, said:

“We are thrilled to have secured another major contract to work on the Central Square development. Having already been involved with all of the other buildings at the site since 2016, we are delighted to contribute again to such a prominent development for the city. “With retail opportunities, commercial, residential and transport benefits, the Interchange is a very exciting project which will provide a real economic boost to Cardiff and we are proud to be involved.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.