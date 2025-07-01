Applications Now Open for Welsh Law Awards 2025

The Welsh Law Awards are officially open for applications, inviting legal professionals across Wales to submit their achievements for consideration in the 2025 ceremony.

Now in its seventh year, the Welsh Law Awards celebrates excellence and innovation within the sector.

The 2025 Welsh Law Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff. The evening will be hosted by broadcaster Sara Edwards.

“Since 2019, the Welsh Law Awards has shone a spotlight on the truly phenomenal work the Welsh legal community delivers across the UK,” said Wesley Skene, Founder of the Welsh Law Awards. “Every year, it becomes increasingly clear that Welsh law firms are not only setting the standard for the UK legal sector but are also a cornerstone of our economy and wider society.”

Categories for the 2025 Welsh Law Awards include:

Commercial Law Services of the Year

Employment Law Services of the Year

Family Law Services of the Year

Personal Injury Law Services of the Year

Residential Conveyancing Law Services of the Year

Conveyancer of the Year

Solicitor of the Year (1-4 Years PQE)

Solicitor of the Year (+5 Years PQE)

Paralegal of the Year

Legal PA of the Year

Private Client Law Services of the Year

Welsh Law Awards Champion 2025 (Drawn from the winners of the categories above)

The 2025 awards are sponsored by feature sponsor The University of Wales Trinity Saint David, with Hoowla and Swansea Building Society serving as event sponsors. Dreams & Wishes returns as the nominated charity partner.

The closing date for applications is Friday, September 5th, 2025.

Nominees will be officially announced on Monday, September 8th, 2025.

Full details of the awards and a downloadable application pack are available at www.welshlawawards.co.uk